Stephanie Han defends her WBA Lightweight Championship Title

ORLANDO, Florida (KVIA) -- El Paso native Stephanie Han wins by a unanimous decision, 98-91, against Columbia's Paulina Angel to defend her WBA Lightweight Championship in Orlando, Florida on Saturday.

This fight was her first under Most Valuable Promotions, who also represents well-known fighter Jake Paul.

In the first round of the 10-round bout, Han got dropped by Angel but managed to shake it off and make a comeback to win it all.

Han now sets herself up for a potential fight against former mixed martial artist, Holly Holm.