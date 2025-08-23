Skip to Content
Sports

Stephanie Han defends her WBA Lightweight Championship Title

Yahoo Sports
By
New
Published 9:37 PM

ORLANDO, Florida (KVIA) -- El Paso native Stephanie Han wins by a unanimous decision, 98-91, against Columbia's Paulina Angel to defend her WBA Lightweight Championship in Orlando, Florida on Saturday.

This fight was her first under Most Valuable Promotions, who also represents well-known fighter Jake Paul.

In the first round of the 10-round bout, Han got dropped by Angel but managed to shake it off and make a comeback to win it all.

Han now sets herself up for a potential fight against former mixed martial artist, Holly Holm.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content