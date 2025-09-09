NM State Faces First Road Test, Opens League Play at LA Tech

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After opening the season with a pair of home wins to record one of the best starts its recent history, NM State will officially begin Conference USA play as it makes its first road trip of the season to take on a LA Tech squad that it has yet to lose to since joining the league. A win on Saturday would produce the Aggies’ first 3-0 start to a season since 1999 and just the third since the 1975 campaign.

WEEK THREE

Who: NM State at LA Tech

Where: Ruston, La. – Joe Aillet Stadium (28,562)

When: Saturday, September 13, 2025 – 5:30 p.m. MT

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ESPN+

Play-by-Play: Malcom Butler

Analyst: Luke McCown

Sideline: Madison Kaufman

Radio: 99.5 FM KXPZ / TuneIn App

Play-by-Play: Adam Young

Color Analyst: Cory Lucas

Live Stats: NMStateSports.com/Stats

PICK SIX

3 – NM State is looking to move to 3-0 for the first time since 1999 and just the third time since 1974.

8.5 – Entering the third week of the season, NM State is allowing just 8.5 points per game - a mark that ranks 13th in the nation and first among Conference USA teams.

28 – With 28 completions against Tulsa last Saturday, Fife produced the highest number of completed passes by an Aggie quarterback since Nov. 6, 2021.

9 – With two interceptions in the win over the Golden Hurricane, the Aggie defense has now recorded nine interceptions across the last six games, dating back to last season.

12 – NM State serves as one of just 12 remaining undefeated Group of Five teams following a home win over Tulsa.

22 – Following an eight-catch performance on Saturday, Aggie wide receiver Donovan Faupel now ranks 22nd in the nation in receptions per game at 6.5

UNBEATEN AGGIES

With a win over Tulsa on Saturday, the Aggies moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2014. After two weeks, NM State sits as one of 55 teams at the FBS level with an undefeated record. Of these 55 programs, the Aggies are one of just 12 Group of Five teams on this list, including serving as the lone Conference USA team that is unbeaten this season.

On Saturday, the Aggies will look to move to 3-0 for the first time since 1999 when they opened the season with wins over New Mexico Highlands, New Mexico and No. 22 Arizona State. This would also mark the Aggies’ third 3-0 start since 1975.

This Saturday, NM State is also in search of its first win in a road opener since 2017.

PROTECTING PAY DIRT

For the second consecutive week, the Aggies leaned on an impressive defensive performance, allowing Tulsa to score just 14 points to mark the first time an NM State defense kept an FBS opponent to 14 or fewer points since doing so in a memorable 31-10 victory over Auburn on Nov. 18, 2023.

Through two weeks, the Aggie defense is allowing just 8.5 points per game to rank tied for 13th in the nation and first among Conference USA teams.

During this stretch, the Aggies have been exceptional at maintaining a “bend, don’t break” mantra as they currently rank fifth in the country in red zone defense, allowing just two scores (1 TD; 1 FG) on four opportunities.

This has proved to be the support the Aggie offense has needed as it tallied 21 points in the win. Last season, NM State finished the year 0-5 when scoring fewer than 23 points and is now 2-0 when doing so this season.

Meanwhile, the Aggie offense has been equally elite at converting in the red zone itself, as they are one of 46 teams in the country to come away with points in each of their attempts. Thus far, the Aggies have posted three touchdowns and a pair of field goals among their five trips inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

IRON VS. IRON

Saturday’s bout will feature two of the best fourth-down defenses in the nation. The Aggies forced two more turnovers on downs against Tulsa to end week two ranked 26th in the country in fourth-down defense (33.3%). On the other sideline, LA Tech comes in with the nation’s top-ranked fourth-down defense as they are one of 15 teams at the FBS level not to allow a fourth-down conversion this season.

LET IT FLY, HAWK

In the early goings of the Aggies’ season, Aggie newcomer Ryan Hawk has proven to be one of the top kickers in the conference. Thus far, the graduate transfer from Columbus, Ohio, is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts. This makes Hawk one of just 15 kickers in the country with a perfect field goal percentage and at least four attempts.

He has also yet to allow a kickoff return, as he has tallied 10 touchbacks on 10 kickoffs through two weeks of play. With Hawk’s contributions, the Aggies are one of just 14 teams in the country yet to allow a single yard to opposing kickoff return men. Of these 14, Hawk helps the Aggies serve as one of just three teams in a Group of Five conference to record a touchback on each of its kickoffs.

NO FLY ZONE

On Saturday, the Aggies’ Bernock Iya and Jamall Thompson Jr. accounted for two combined interceptions to bring the team’s season total to three after Jakobe Campbell notched a pick in the opener against Bryant. Through two weeks of play, this ranks tied for seventh among teams at the FBS level and is tied with LA Tech for first among CUSA teams.

With three interceptions across the opening two weeks, the Aggie defense has now amassed nine interceptions over its last six games, dating back to the end of last season when it recorded two interceptions in three of its final four games.

AWESOME AUSSIE

For the second weekend in a row, punter Max Dean shone for the Aggies on special teams. In Saturday’s win, the Australian booted six punts for 263 yards to finish the contest with an average of 43.8 yards per punt. This included two punts of 50-plus yards and two punts that pinned the Golden Hurricane inside the 20-yard line. With this performance, Dean enters Saturday ranked 20th in the nation in yards per punt at 45.1.



LOCKED IN ON LA TECH

Despite entering Saturday’s game with a losing record in their all-time matchups against the Bulldogs, the Aggies will come in riding a two-game win streak in the series, including earning the program’s first win in Ruston during its most recent trip there.

Although the last two wins over LA Tech have not come easily as NM State earned the win by just three points on each occasion. This includes a 33-30 double overtime victory in Las Cruces last season. In the thrilling win, the Aggies were led by wide receiver TJ Pride, who finished the game as the Aggies’ leader in receptions (4) and receiving yards (69), including a 53-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring in the game.

FEEDING FAUPEL

Across the first two weeks of the season, quarterback Logan Fife’s favorite target has been junior wide receiver Donovan Faupel, who finished Saturday’s game as the team’s leader in receptions (8), receiving yards (78), targets (10) and yards after catch (29) for the second consecutive week. His eight catches on Saturday also marked the most by an Aggie since Jared Wyatt tallied nine versus Hawaii on Sept. 25, 2021.

Including his performance against Tulsa, Faupel now has 13 catches for 177 yards and ranks inside the top 40 receivers in the country in both receptions per game (6.5 - 22nd) and receiving yards per game (88.5 - 36th). He also ranks second among CUSA receivers in receptions and is tied for third in receiving yards.

In comparison to last season, it took seven games for an Aggie receiver to eclipse 175 total receiving yards in 2024.

Last season, Faupel was only able to record three catches for 48 yards and one touchdown as much of his sophomore campaign was missed due to medical issues; however, he was expected to be an integral part of the Aggie offense entering this season.

JAM(ALL) DAY

Following an Aggie debut in which he led the team in tackles and sacks, Samford transfer Jamall Thompson Jr. once again put together an impressive performance in Saturday’s victory as he tallied four total tackles, one tackle for loss and what would essentially be the game-sealing interception as he dropped into coverage to bring the Aggie offense back on the field with 34 seconds remaining in the game.

TREMENDOUS TRANSFERS

Jamall Thompson Jr. is one of a number of transfers contributing to the Aggies’ success on the defensive side of the ball. Through two weeks, three of the Aggies’ top five tacklers joined the team in the offseason as Bernock Iya ranks second on the team with 14 total tackles, Thompson Jr. ranks third with 13 tackles and Ezra Christensen ranks fifth with 11 tackles. Additionally, both Thompson Jr. and Christensen enter Saturday tied for the team lead in sacks with two each.

CONFERENCE PLAY COMMENCES

This Saturday’s contest between the Aggies and Bulldogs will serve as the lone game featuring two members of Conference USA this week and will mark the start of league play for both sides.

Across its first two seasons in CUSA, NM State has recorded nine wins, including finishing 7-1 on its way to an appearance in the CUSA Championship Game in 2023.

GAME-WINNER GAVIN

Aggie tight end Gavin Harris has proven to be an important piece of the Aggie passing game through two weeks and that was on full display during the Aggies’ game-winning drive on Saturday as Logan Fife connected with Harris for the go-ahead touchdown on 3rd-and-goal from the 15-yard line.

Through two weeks, the Central Michigan transfer ranks first in receiving yards per game (39.0) among all CUSA tight ends.

LOUISIANA LIVIN’

Both PJ Johnson III and Gavin Harris will enter Joe Aillet Stadium with plenty of support in the stands on Saturday night as Johnson III grew up just three hours south of Ruston in Lake Charles, La., while Harris’ mother is originally from West Monroe, La., and his grandmother still resides in Ruston.

STRONG START

In its pair of wins, the NM State defense has set the tone from the start as the Aggies have allowed just three first-half points this season.

CANNOVA AND CUMBIE

NM State Offensive Line Coach John Cannova and LA Tech Head Coach Sonny Cumbie saw their paths cross in Lubbock, Texas, in 2021 when Sonny Cumbie served as the offensive coordinator and eventually the interim head coach of the Red Raiders while Cannova was on staff as a graduate assistant working with the offensive line.

FANTASTIC FIFE

In Saturday’s victory, Logan Fife submitted one of the more impressive passing performances among Aggie quarterbacks in recent history. Against the Golden Hurricane, Fife finished with 28 completions for 252 yards on 45 attempts. His 28 completions marked the most completions for an Aggie quarterback in a single game since Nov. 6, 2021, when Jonah Johnson had 30 completions at home against Utah State.

Through two games, Fife has tallied 479 passing yards while completing 55.3% of his attempts. Last season, Aggie quarterbacks combined to throw for 1,718 yards across 12 games. At this pace, Fife would surpass this mark in the Aggies’ eighth game.

FEAR THE FRONT LINE

Through two weeks, the Aggie defense has tallied five sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hurries. This charge has been led by Jamall Thompson Jr., who has a pair of sacks and four tackles for loss to his name thus far. Ezra Christensen was also a force on Saturday against Tulsa as he notched two sacks and three tackles for loss in the win.

With this, the Aggies are already more than a third of the way to their sack total in 2024 (14) and over a half of the way to their number of quarterback pressures last season (25).

SECOND YEAR UNDER SANCHEZ

NM State is amid its second season under the leadership of Head Coach Tony Sanchez, who led the Aggies to three wins last season - defeating SEMO, LA Tech and Middle Tennessee. This marks Sanchez’s seventh season as a head coach of an FBS program after previously spending five seasons coaching UNLV (2015-19).

In year one under Sanchez, the Aggies put forth one of the best rushing attacks in Conference USA as they finished the year average of 180 rushing yards per game to rank third in the conference and 40th in the nation.

During Sanchez’s first season, the Aggies saw 11 individuals earn all-conference honors, including six Second Team All-CUSA selections.

This year, the Aggies will seek their third appearance in a bowl game in a four-year span - a feat that has never been done at NM State.

AGGIE THROUGH AND THROUGH

From student-athlete to head ball coach, Tony Sanchez has had crimson running through his veins since the day he transferred to NM State. Now, Sanchez is one of just 15 coaches at the FBS level to be the head coach at his alma mater.

Following two seasons at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., Sanchez began his Aggie playing career in 1994. During his time, Sanchez made 54 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns to help the Aggies win seven games. His career was highlighted by a senior season in which he tallied 42 catches for 576 yards and four touchdowns.

Sanchez’s first win as a player came on Sept. 17, 1994, in El Paso, Texas, where the Aggies earned a 23-22 come-from-behind victory over UTEP after falling behind 19-0 to open the game. Sanchez collected his first win as the Aggies’ head coach on Aug. 31, 2024, when NM State defeated SEMO 23-16.

Head Coaches at Alma Mater

Trent Bray - Oregon State

Jeff Brohm - Louisville

Troy Calhoun - Air Force

Timmy Chang - Hawaii

Mario Cristobal - Miami (FL)

Michael Desormeaux - Louisiana

Kenny Dillingham - Arizona State

DeShaun Foster - UCLA

Mike Gundy - Oklahoma State

Brent Key - Georgia Tech

Clark Lea - Vanderbilt

Rich Rodriguez - West Virginia

Tony Sanchez - NM State

Kalani Sitake - BYU

Kirby Smart - Georgia

QB1

After finishing 127th among FBS teams in passing offense one season ago, Head Coach Tony Sanchez made it a point to bring in a proven passer in the offseason and he did just that in the form of Montana transfer Logan Fife.

Fife joined the program after appearing in all 14 games and making eight starts while finishing as the Grizzlies’ top passer with 167 completions for 1,890 yards and 14 touchdowns. He submitted a completion percentage of 63.5% in 2024 to help lead the Grizzlies to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

This marks Fife’s second stint at the FBS level, as he spent a total of four seasons at Fresno State, where he began his collegiate career. With the Bulldogs, Fife appeared in 21 total games, including 12 in 2023 when he made two starts and threw for 642 yards and three touchdowns. He also played in 10 games in 2022, when he stepped in for an injured Jake Haener and made four starts. Entering the year, Fife had tallied 143 completions for 1,585 yards and six touchdowns at the FBS level.

In week one, Fife recorded 14 completions for 227 yards and one touchdown. With his 227 passing yards, he eclipsed all but one performance by Aggie quarterbacks during the 2024 season.

This experience comes as a stark contrast to last year, when the Aggies entered the season with just one combined start at the FBS level among the seven individuals in the quarterback room.

COACHING STAFF CONTINUITY

Despite some heavy turnover on the field, NM State entered the second season under Tony Sanchez with some continuity on its staff as nine full-time staffers returned for the 2025 season. Only David Yost (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks) and John Cannova (Offensive Line) will be in their first season with the program.

SOPHOMORE SURGE

This season, the Aggies brought back just four returning starters on the offensive side of the ball; however, this does include sophomore TJ Pride, the squad’s leading pass catcher from a season ago. As a true freshman in 2024, Pride paced the Aggies in both receptions (34) and receiving yards (374), while also serving as the Aggies’ primary punt returner.

YEAR ONE WITH YOST

Along with a new quarterback, the Aggies began the year with a new playcaller on the headset as David Yost entered his first season at NM State after spending the last three years as the offensive coordinator for CUSA foe FIU.

He brings with him 35 years of experience, including stints in well-respected conferences such as the SEC, Big 12, Pac-12 and Mid-American. He boasts a reputation of being one of the top quarterback developers in college football and has helped the growth of former passers, including Justin Herbert (Oregon), Jordan Love (Utah State), Blaine Gabbert (Missouri) and Chase Daniel (Missouri).

RETURNING PRODUCTION

Offensive Coordinator David Yost was also tasked with finding a way to replace the offensive production that was lost in the offseason. Most notably, the Aggies returned just 16.6% of their total rushing yardage from the 2024 campaign. Following the departure of its top three rushers from last season, NM State reloaded its backfield with the addition of Cal transfer Kadarius Calloway and Utah transfer Dijon Stanley.

From a passing game perspective, the Aggies returned 62.8% of their passing yards and 53.9% of their receiving yards as they brought back their top passer (Parker Awad) and top two wideouts (TJ Pride and PJ Johnson III).

Defensively, NM State returned three of its top six tacklers from last year as Tyler Martinez, Sone Aupiu and Dakerric Hobbs remain in Las Cruces and also serve as the lone three returning starters from last season’s defense.

Stat Total Yds Returning (%) Lost (%) Rushing Yds. 2,160 358 (16.6%) 1,802 (83.4%) Passing Yds. 1,718 1,079 (62.8%) 639 (37.2%) Receiving Yds. 1,718 926 (53.9%) 792 (46.1%) Total Tackles 783 300 (38.3%) 483 (61.7%)

DEFENSIVE PERSONNEL

This season, the Aggies are led by Defensive Coordinator Joe Morris, who is in his second season with the program after coming over from CUSA foe Sam Houston ahead of the 2024 season. Highlighted by returning starters Tyler Martinez, Sone Aupiu and Dakerric Hobbs, the Aggie defense is also bolstered by returners Nick Session, Josiah Charles, Naeten Mitchell and Cole Schnettgoecke, who returns from injury after starting the first two games last year.

Meanwhile, the Aggies also brought back defensive end Gabe Peterson who played 12 games for the Crimson and White during the 2023 season in which NM State finished with double-digit wins for just the second time in program history.

AGGIE ADDITIONS

In the offseason, the Aggies brought in a total of 54 newcomers, including 42 transfers - 15 coming from the FBS level. In addition to Logan Fife, Kadarius Calloway, Dijon Stanley, Gabe Peterson, some of the notable newcomers include wide receiver AJ Williams III, tight end Gavin Harris, offensive linemen Ma’Kyi Lee and Malik Williams, safeties Bernock Iya and DJ Cloyd and defensive end Brad Vislisel.

ENJOY THE JOURNEY

For NM State running back Kadarius Calloway, his path as a collegiate football player has been quite the journey. Born and raised in the small town of Philadelphia, Miss., Calloway enrolled at Alabama in the summer of 2021 after finishing his high school career rated a four-star recruit and the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Mississippi.

Following a summer with the Crimson Tide, Calloway elected to withdraw from Alabama, stating he felt he had much more to learn about football before being ready to play big-time college football.

From Alabama, Calloway transferred to East Mississippi Community College, where he spent one season. His journey then led him to Old Dominion, where he had a breakout season in 2023, recording 88 carries for 623 yards and five touchdowns.

Ahead of his move to NM State, the running back played the 2024 season at Cal and appeared in 11 games, while tallying 124 rushing yards and one touchdown.

During the preseason, Calloway was rated the No. 1 running back in Conference USA by Rat Rundown and will serve as one half of the Aggies’ two-headed monster in the backfield alongside Utah transfer Dijon Stanley.

WHERE ARE THEY FROM

This year’s Aggie roster is made up of 107 players from 26 states and four countries. The largest percentage of the roster hails from California, with 23 Aggies coming from the Golden State. Additionally, 21 players are from Texas, 15 are from the Aggies’ home state of New Mexico and 11 are from Arizona.

In addition to the United States of America, the NM State roster also features players from American Samoa, Australia and Germany.

SPECIALISTS RETURNING

Last season, one of the bright spots on the Aggie team was the special teams unit as both kicker Abraham Montaño and punter George Eberle landed themselves in the Aggie record book, while long snapper Charlie Eberle served as the long snapper for all punts, field goals and extra points and had zero missnaps.

This season, the Aggies will be looking to replace all three of these key contributors and will serve as one of just 11 teams at the FBS level with one or fewer specialists returning among their field goal kicker, punter, kickoff kicker, holder, snapper, kick returner and punt returner.

TEAM CAPTAINS

Ahead of the season, NM State held a team vote to select its team captains for the 2025 campaign. This year, the Aggie captains are made up of three offensive players and three defensive players.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Aggies are led by quarterback Logan Fife, offensive lineman Malik Williams and wide receiver PJ Johnson. Defensively, linebacker Tyler Martinez, cornerback Dakerric Hobbs and defensive lineman Cole Schnettgoecke will also serve as team captains.

DAD STRENGTH

NM State quarterback Logan Fife became a father during fall camp as his daughter was born on August 12, 2025.

TRUE FRESHMEN COME IN ALL SHAPES AND AGES

The youngest player and oldest player on this year’s team are both true freshmen as offensive lineman Gavin Jones, born July 21, 2007, and kicker David Barker, born Sept. 10, 1999, were born a full 2,871 (seven years, 10 months and 11 days) days apart and are both beginning their first season of collegiate football.

YEAR THREE

The Aggies are now in their third year as members of Conference USA. NM State made quite the splash in its debut campaign - going 7-1 in league play on its way to an appearance in the CUSA Championship Game in addition to being one of only 27 FBS programs to reach the 10-win mark in 2023.

Combined with the 2024 season, NM State has now won nine games across its first two seasons in the new league.

For the second straight season, the league makeup has changed as Delaware and Missouri State make the move to bring the league total to 12 for the upcoming season. With an eight-game conference schedule, the Aggies will not see newcomer Delaware, Jax State or FIU this season, but will meet up with both Kennesaw State and Missouri State for the first time in program history.

HISPANIC HEAD COACHES

The Aggies’ leader, Tony Sanchez, is one of just five Hispanic head coaches at the FBS level. Sanchez, a second-generation American of Puerto Rican and English descent, is also joined in this group by Baylor’s Dave Aranda, Miami’s Mario Cristobal, Duke’s Manny Diaz and West Virginia’s Rich Rodriguez.

Additionally, Sanchez is the first NM State head coach of Hispanic descent. Sanchez leads the Aggie program, which calls Las Cruces, a city with over 60% Hispanic population, home.

WHERE TO WATCH THE AGGIES

After five of the Aggies’ 12 games were featured on national networks in 2024, the Aggies will once again have their opportunities in the spotlight in 2025. Entering the year, NM State is slated to play its three midweek contests on CBS Sports Network.

The Aggies’ week three matchup will be streamed live on ESPN+.

WHERE TO LISTEN TO THE AGGIES Once again, all games this season will air live on 99.5 FM KXPZ for those in Las Cruces and the surrounding areas. Additionally, all home games will be available in Spanish on 96.7 FM La Equis with the call provided by Abel Rodriguez (play-by-play) and Eddie Rubio (analyust). Radio broadcasts for all Aggie games will also be available to listen to nationwide via the TuneIn App. Radio play-by-play for the first road bout will be provided by Adam Young, with analysis provided by former Aggie football player Cory Lucas.

This will also mark the first season in over four decades that the Aggies will have a new play-by-play caller on the radio after Jack Nixon retired last season after 45 years of service.

FAMILY BUSINESS

The Aggie team will have two student-athletes this season whose fathers also suited up for the Aggies during their respective playing days. NM State also rosters one student-athlete whose brother formerly played for the Aggies.

Redshirt sophomore David Barela is the son of David Barela, who also played for the Aggies from 1990-93.

Las Cruces native Siddeeq Shabazz will be the fourth member of the Shabazz family to wear Crimson & White. His father, Siddeeq Shabazz, played for the Aggies from 1999-02 and is one of 28 former Aggies to earn a spot in the NFL. Additionally, his family members, Shukree and Sina also played for the Aggies.

Meanwhile, Bryant Jackson is also the brother who previously wore the Crimson & White. Jackson first came to NM State along with his older brother, Bryce, in 2022. After transferring in from UNLV, Bryce served as a key cog on the Aggie defense en route to a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl. In his lone year with NM State, Jackson tallied 66 total tackles and two interceptions from his safety position.

