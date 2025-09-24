Aggies Release 2025 Women’s Basketball Schedule

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Aggies unveiled their 2025-26 schedule on Tuesday, featuring 13 home contests and a challenging mix of non-conference and Conference USA matchups. The slate tips off Oct. 18 with an international exhibition before officially opening Nov. 4 at USC.

The Aggies begin their campaign with a blend of regional rivals and marquee opponents. Following an Oct. 26 exhibition against Cochise College, NM State heads west for a Big Ten test at 2025 Elite Eight participant USC. The Crimson & White return to the Pan American Center for a Nov. 11 clash with New Mexico Highlands before hosting rival New Mexico on Nov. 16. Later that month, NM State travels to San Diego before heading to New Orleans to take part in the Big Easy Classic, where it will face College of Charleston on Nov. 27 and Fresno State on Nov. 28.

December brings a mix of in-state showdowns and road challenges. The Aggies play host to Western New Mexico (Dec. 14) before facing UC Irvine on Dec. 16. A road trip to Saint Mary's (Dec. 20) and a home game against Eastern New Mexico (Dec. 29) close out the non-conference slate, giving the squad a chance to sharpen its rotation before league play.

Conference USA play officially begins Jan. 2 when the Aggies take on Liberty at the Pan American Center. Delaware visits on Jan. 4 before NM State heads out on its first conference road swing to WKU (Jan. 8) and Middle Tennessee (Jan. 10). Other notable January matchups include road dates at FIU (Jan. 15), Missouri State (Jan. 17) and Jacksonville State (Jan. 22). NM State wraps up the month with a rivalry bout down I-10 to take on UTEP on Jan. 31.

The home conference slate also features LA Tech (Feb. 5), Delaware (Feb. 7), Liberty (Feb. 14), UTEP (Feb. 21), Kennesaw State (Feb. 26) and Jax State (Feb. 28). NM State will wrap up the regular season on the road on March 7 against Sam Houston.

The CUSA Championship is scheduled for March 10-14 at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala., where the Aggies will aim to make a run at the league title and clinch their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.

Every home game and CUSA matchup will be featured on ESPN+. Times for matchups are TBD.

