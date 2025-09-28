NM State Falls to Liberty to Close Out the Weekend

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — NM State dropped its first Conference USA match of the season Sunday afternoon, falling 2-0 to Liberty at the NM State Soccer Athletic Complex. The reigning CUSA champions capitalized on a pair of strikes in each half to hand the Aggies their first league loss.

The match remained scoreless in the first ten minutes as NM State’s back line and goalkeeper Valerie Guha kept the Flames in check despite sustained pressure. Guha finished with five saves on the day, giving the Aggies the edge in stops over Liberty’s keeper, who was called upon just three times.

Liberty broke through in the 12th minute and doubled its advantage late in the 51st, pulling away to secure the win. Despite generating seven shots and three corners, the Aggies were unable to convert their chances and will look to regroup quickly as they continue their early Conference USA slate.

The result marked the end of NM State’s unbeaten start to conference play, but the Aggies remained encouraged by their defensive effort and Guha’s steady presence in goal.

Next, the Crimson and White prepare their first non-conference road trip as they look to bounce back against Jax State on Oct. 4 at 7p.m. MT.

