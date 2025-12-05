World Cup draw: Countries learn their matchups after ceremony opens with fanfare and a prize for Trump

Updated 4:15 PM EST, Fri December 5, 2025

What we learned from the World Cup draw

From CNN's Ben Church

A full look at the groups for next year's World Cup. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Firstly, for both good and bad reasons, what a World Cup draw ceremony that was!

We were treated to musical performances, cameo roles from sporting legends and a Peace Prize which raised more questions than answers.

But ultimately, now all is said and done, we know how the groups will look at next year’s tournament.

The winners

The US will be particularly happy with its draw. It managed to avoid some of the bigger teams and will feel confident of progressing into the knockout stages.

The USMNT was drawn against Australia, Paraguay and the winner of the European Playoff C – which will be one of Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey or Romania.

US manager Mauricio Pochettino talks to midfielder Sebastian Berhalter during a match against Uruguay last month. Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images/Reuters

Before the draw was made, US manager Mauricio Pochettino told CNN Sports that his team’s target was to win the World Cup and, although that seems unlikely, the draw could have been a lot less kind to the current world No. 14.

Elsewhere, early favorite Spain will certainly be happy with its draw, being pitted against face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Reigning champion Argentina and contender England also got away slightly lightly on paper, but anything can happen when play gets underway in June.

Another winner on the night, of course, was US President Donald Trump who walked away with FIFA’s new Peace Prize award.

The ‘losers’

I’ll caveat this by saying no team who has qualified for the World Cup can be too disappointed, but some teams now face an uphill struggle.

All those in Group I will be fearing the worst – with a host of talent set to play against each other.

Qatar 2022 runner-up France will face Norway, Senegal and the winner of FIFA Playoff 2 – one of Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq.

Qualifying from Group I will be a tough task for Senegal and Ismaila Sarr (right). Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters

France and Norway boast world-class players, meaning the task ahead for Senegal and the playoff winner is going to be very hard.

Tournament debutant Curaçao also faces a challenge, being drawn against Germany, Ivory Coast and Ecuador – who many are suggesting are a dark horse for next summer.

Curaçao will play four-time winner Germany in its first match but, in truth, that’s probably exactly the type of game it wanted.

Analysis: A mixed draw for Africa's soccer powerhouses

From CNN's Fadel Allassan

Achraf Hakimi and Morocco have a favorable group on paper. Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

For the nine African nations who have qualified for the World Cup, today’s draw is the first step in an effort to shatter the continent’s glass ceiling – reaching the tournament final.

Morocco will look to build on its record-setting performance in 2022, when it became the first African country to reach the semifinals. With global stars like Achraf Hakimi, Youssef En-Nesyri and Eliesse Ben Seghir, Morocco is arguably the strongest team in Africa and in the middle of a soccer golden era. The Atlas Lions will see themselves as favorites, alongside Brazil, to qualify for the knockout round in a group that also includes Scotland and Haiti.

Senegal, the second powerhouse in the continent right now, boasting stars like Sadio Mané and Pape Matar Sarr, has a much tougher path getting out of its group. The Lions of Teranga face France, who are among the favorites to win the entire tournament, and Norway, who, like Senegal, many consider to be among the tournament’s dark horses. The group’s final berth will go to whichever team claims the spot from FIFA Playoffs Tournament 2.

Sadio Mané and Senegal were put in a difficult group led by European giant France. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Senegal is among the four African nations to have ever reached the quarterfinals.

Some other African nations will like their chances at the tournament after today’s draw.

Algeria, for example, will face holder Argentina, but won’t fear matchups against Austria and Jordan. Ghana has powerhouse England in its group but will see Panama and Croatia as beatable. Ivory Coast will think it can finish second in a group with Germany, Ecuador and Curaçao.

United States should feel confident about winning group after draw, former soccer star says

From CNN's Don Riddell and Elise Hammond

The United States' Gio Reyna, second from left, battles for the ball during a friendly match against Uruguay last month. Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images/Reuters

The 2026 FIFA World Cup could have delivered the “best draw the US men have ever had,” according to Taylor Twellman, a former American soccer star.

The USMNT sits in group D with Paraguay, Australia and a fourth team still to be determined by a playoff game: one of Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey or Romania.

Twellman pointed out that the Americans just beat Australia and Paraguay earlier this year and said the team is probably “quite pleased with the opportunity that’s in front of them.”

This was the first year the draw has been expanded to 48 teams, a quirk that Twellman said could have changed the odds and made it less likely to get a true “group of death,” with the US and Canada being among the most happy with their placements.

“Right now, my perspective is the United States 100% should feel confident that they have every opportunity to win that group,” Twellman said.

Brazil vs. Morocco will be one of the matches to watch

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, left, competes with Brazil's Alex Telles during a friendly match in 2023. Juan Medina/Reuters

Nevermind the “group of death,” as everyone is calling it, you should be more focused on Brazil playing Morocco.

The Atlas Lions, who made the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup, will look to prove that their last outing was no flash in the pan.

And they will meet Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup since the competition began. Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s Seleção is hoping to end its longest drought and clinch a record sixth World Cup, and first since 2002.

It will be nailbiter for fans who want to see Brazil repeat its 1994 success on American soil and rise to glory again and those who were inspired to see Morocco’s fairy tale success in 2022 and hope to see Coach Walid Regragui’s team marching full steam ahead.