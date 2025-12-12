Ex-Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering



CNN

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — Fired University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore faces charges of a felony count of home invasion and multiple misdemeanors related to his arrest on Wednesday just hours after he was dismissed.

Moore was charged with third-degree home invasion, which is a felony. He was also charged with one count of misdemeanor stalking and one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering/illegal entry without permission, according to the criminal complaint.

Moore appeared in court in an all-white jail outfit and spoke very little during the hearing, answering questions with, “Yes, your honor.” Magistrate Odetalla Odetalla entered a plea of not guilty on Moore’s behalf.

The university said in a statement Wednesday that a school investigation revealed “credible evidence” that Moore was “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” The sudden announcement stated Moore, who is married and has three daughters, was terminated immediately and with cause.

Prosecutor Kati Rezmierski said in court on Friday that, after being fired, Moore went to the home of the woman with whom he had been in the relationship. Moore and the woman had broken up on Monday, Rezmierski said, and she had gone to the university to reveal the relationship.

“He then, at some point, soon thereafter came to her apartment in the address that is alleged in the complaint, barged his way into that apartment immediately, then proceeded to a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors and began to threaten his own life,” she told Magistrate Odetalla Odetalla.

“‘I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life,’ and a series of very, very threatening, intimidating, terrifying – quite frankly – statements and behaviors.”

Rezmierski added, “She was terrorized.”

Rezmierski said Moore left the woman’s apartment after she told him she was calling her attorney.

“The totality of the behavior is highly threatening and highly intimidating,” the prosecutor said, adding, “We consider him a risk to public safety, a risk to this victim.”

His attorney, Joe Simon, said he is still learning about the facts of the case.

“I’ve not seen the police report, I’ve not seen discovery, it would be irresponsible for me to comment,” he said after the arraignment.

During the hearing, Simon said Moore was not a flight risk, does not own any weapons and is not a danger to the public or the woman involved in the Wednesday incident.

Simon said that Moore was taken to a local hospital after his arrest for mental health evaluation, but was not admitted to the hospital and instead turned back over to law enforcement. He added that the county’s mental health department evaluated the former football coach on Thursday.

According to Victoria Burton-Harris, the chief assistant prosecuting attorney in Washtenaw County, the home invasion charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine. The misdemeanor stalking charge is punishable by up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine, and each misdemeanor breaking and entering or entering without breaking charge is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Moore’s bond was set at $25,000 and he was given several conditions, including not leaving the state of Michiga﻿n, wearing a GPS tether, continuing mental health treatment and not contacting the woman involved in the case. His next court date is January 22.

“The name of the victim in this case will not be placed on the record. You may not have contact with that individual,” Odetalla said.

“That means no calling, no writing, no video chatting, no texting, no emailing or any other form of contact the human mind can possibly fathom. No one in the world thinks that this person is going to reach out to you. Should they do so – and again, no one thinks that they’re going to – you may not reply in any form or fashion. The named victim’s address will not be placed on the record, but you may not go to that location for any reason whatsoever.”

The Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the incident and more charges could be added, according to Burton-Harris.

University of Michigan interim president Domenico Grasso called Moore’s conduct that led to his firing “a breach of trust” in a letter to students and staff obtained by CNN on Thursday.

“This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation,” Grasso said.

“Yet our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability. All of the facts here must be known, so the University’s investigation will continue.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.