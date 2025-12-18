Skip to Content
Del Valle quarterback Jake Fette signs with Arizona State during signing ceremony

EL PASO, Texas - One of the best high school football players to come out of El Paso made it official Thursday afternoon.

Del Valle quarterback Jake Fette signed to play football with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

A signing ceremony was held at Del Valle High School.

Fette had been committed to ASU for more than a year, and he plans to join the Sun Devils soon.

He'll be graduating high school early in order to enroll at ASU in time for the Spring semester.

