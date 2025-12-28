Aggies Host Eastern New Mexico to Close 2025

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- For one last time in 2025, NM State (3-8) suits up as it sets to host in-state foe Eastern New Mexico (7-4, 3-0 LSC) on Monday, Dec. 29, at the Pan American Center. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. MT in Las Cruces, with the game streaming live on ESPN+, with live stats available here.



NM State leads the all-time series 19-0, including a 77-46 victory in Las Cruces last season.



OPENING TIP



Who: NM State (3-8) vs. Eastern New Mexico (7-4, 3-0 Lone Star Conference)

Where: Pan American Center (12,200) | Las Cruces, N.M.

When: Monday, Dec. 29, 5 p.m. MT

Live Stream:ESPN+

Live Stats:nmstatesports.com/stats



LAST TIME OUT

NM State fell by a score of 70-59 against Saint Mary's in the Aggies' final road game of 2025.

Morane Dossou posted a highlight day in Moraga, finishing with career-bests in points (15), rebounds (17), assists (6) and blocks (2).

posted a highlight day in Moraga, finishing with career-bests in points (15), rebounds (17), assists (6) and blocks (2). Shooting 87.5% from the field (7-for-8), this became the most efficient double-digit scoring performance by an Aggie this season, and best since Sylena Peterson went 5-5 against UTEP (Feb. 8, 2025).

went 5-5 against UTEP (Feb. 8, 2025). Imani Warren finished with a team-high 16 points, notching a season-best four steals and adding four assists.

finished with a team-high 16 points, notching a season-best four steals and adding four assists. Loes Rozing finished with 11 points, her second double-digit scoring output of the '25-'26 season.

finished with 11 points, her second double-digit scoring output of the '25-'26 season. The Aggies shot 54.3% from the field in the loss, their best since shooting 57.4% in a win over UTEP (Feb. 8, 2025).

WE WANT SOME MO

Junior forward Morane Dossou recorded a breakout performance against Saint Mary's (Dec. 20), tallying 15 points (shooting 87.5% from the field) while pulling down 17 rebounds en route to earning Conference USA Player of the Week honors.

recorded a breakout performance against Saint Mary's (Dec. 20), tallying 15 points (shooting 87.5% from the field) while pulling down 17 rebounds en route to earning Conference USA Player of the Week honors. The Charleville-Mézières, France, native became the first Aggie to earn a conference player of the week award since Molly Kaiser on Mar. 9, 2025.

on Mar. 9, 2025. Her first double-double with NM State became the second of the year for the Aggies, with Imani Warren notching 15 points and 11 boards against New Mexico Highlands (Nov. 11).

notching 15 points and 11 boards against New Mexico Highlands (Nov. 11). Against the Gaels, Dossou also finished with six assists and a pair of blocks, both bests during her time in Las Cruces.

Six assists tied the season high for an Aggie, joined by Imani Warren (twice) and Emma Christiano .

(twice) and . Dossou is one of just four players in the conference to tally 17 or more rebounds in a game this season, ranking ninth in Conference USA with 7.8 total rebounds per contest, and fourth in defensive rebounds per game (6.3).

Earning her first start with the Crimson & White against Southern Utah (Dec. 4), Dossou would finish with double-digit rebounds, pulling down 11 in just over 16 minutes of action.

The junior from France holds four of the six 10-plus rebound performances for NM State this season, with Lucia Lara (Nov. 11) and Imani Warren (Nov. 11) recording the others.

IMANI'S IMPACT

Junior guard Imani Warren has tallied a standout season for the Crimson & White, setting a new career-high with 20 points against San Diego (Nov. 24).

has tallied a standout season for the Crimson & White, setting a new career-high with 20 points against San Diego (Nov. 24). Also against the Toreros, Warren tallied a new career high with seven made free throws – the most by an Aggie in a game this season.

This became the third time during the 2025-26 campaign that Warren has tied or set a career high in points, while making her the 21 st player in Conference USA to notch 20 or more points this season.

player in Conference USA to notch 20 or more points this season. Against Utah Tech, Warren put in the go-ahead basket to secure the victory, finishing with 13 points and four rebounds to give the Aggies their first road win of the year.

Her three blocks against Fresno State (Nov. 28) were the most by an Aggie this season.

In the matchup against the Bulldogs, she also tied a team high with six assists, matching a mark she previously set against New Mexico Highlands.

Against New Mexico Highlands (Nov. 11), the Milwaukee, Wis., native posted her first career double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds).

Warren currently leads the Aggies in steals (2.2 per game; 11th in CUSA) and free throws made (28), while tied for the team lead in assists (2.7; 11th in CUSA). She also ranks second on the team in made field goals (47), blocks (7), and scoring (11.4 points per game; 15th in CUSA). She is also third on the team in both total rebounds (46) and rebounds per game (4.2).

LUCIA LA REINA

Senior forward Lucía Yenes showed out in the Aggies' season-opening contest against No. 18 USC (Nov. 4), tallying her first collegiate start en route to pouring in a career-high 27 points.

Her point production was the most by an Aggie against power conference competition since NM State Hall of Famer and three-time All-American Anita Maxwell tallied 27 against No. 20 Ole Miss in 1996.

Against UC Irvine, the senior forward notched her third 20-point performance of the season, tallying 22 against the Anteaters.

Through the nonconference portion of the 2025-26 season, she holds the third-highest single-game scoring output in CUSA, while ranking seventh in the league in scoring (14.3 points per game). The Spaniard ranks second in the league in field goals made (64), fifth in the conference in field-goal percentage (45.7), and sixth in total points (157).

With a team-high ten blocks on the season, Yenes is 12th in the conference in blocks per game (0.9), making her one of just 13 players in Conference USA to reach that mark.

In the Aggies' home opener against New Mexico Highlands, the senior from Madrid notched a game-high 23 points, adding five rebounds and a trio of steals.

Tallying back-to-back 20-plus point scoring performances to open the season, Yenes became the first Aggie to do so since Aaliyah Prince in the 2019-20 campaign.

LIKE A GOOD NEIGHBOR…

This season, the Aggies currently rank third among Conference USA members in total assists (154) and assists per game (14.0).

On Dec. 14 against Western New Mexico, NM State notched 25 helpers, a season-high and the most in a game for the Crimson & White since Dec. 20, 2022, against Northern New Mexico (25).

Las Cruces native Emma Christiano and junior guard Imani Warren lead the team with 30 assists apiece, averaging 2.7 per contest.

and junior guard lead the team with 30 assists apiece, averaging 2.7 per contest. The Aggie duo is tied for tenth in CUSA in assists per contest.

While Christiano and Warren each have two games with six assists on the year, forward Morane Dossou dished out a team-high six helpers against Saint Mary's (Dec. 20), a new career best.

HEATING UP

Posting six 3-pointers made against UC Irvine on Dec. 20, the team tied a season-high in makes from deep (Dec. 4, at Southern Utah).

In the Aggies' first five contests of the season, the squad combined to make 11 triples while shooting 20.3% from beyond the arc. Over their previous six contests, the Crimson & White have made 27 3-pointers, doing so at a 33.3% clip.

Senior guard Anna Csenyi leads the team over that stretch, recording 10 of her 12 makes on the season at a 34.5% clip.

SPECIAL K

First-year Aggie Keira Hudson notched her best performance of the season against Utah Tech on Dec. 6, posting a career-best 16 points to lead the team's comeback road victory.

notched her best performance of the season against Utah Tech on Dec. 6, posting a career-best 16 points to lead the team's comeback road victory. In the preceding game against Southern Utah, Hudson tallied a then-career-high of nine points.

With five 3-pointers on the season, Hudson is tied for third on the team with Lucía Yenes in makes from beyond the arc, while also third in percentage (29.4, min. 10 attempts).

With 11 made free throws, the Central Coast, Australia, native ranks third on the team, while leading in percentage (78.6%).

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS

Among NCAA Division II members, ENMU ranks among the nation's best in forced turnovers per game (23.6, 21st in NCAA) and steals (13.1, 25th).

Eastern New Mexico is led by third-year head coach Blake Huber. The Pittsburg State graduate holds a 39-31 record with the Greyhounds, while one season as the leader at Texas A&M University–Texarkana brings his career record to 68-33.

This season, ENMU is 7-4, with a sterling 3-0 record in Lone Star Conference play. Last time out, the Greyhounds defeated Simon Fraiser by a score of 74-71.

Junior guard Aaliyah Smith averages 11.8 points per contest, the most on the team. The Wabash Valley CC transfer finished with 21 against SFU.

Senior forward Chloe Dallas leads in field goal percentage for the Greyhounds (55.3), as well as rebounds (7.6).