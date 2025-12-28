Aggies Tame the Mustangs to Remain Perfect at Home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Following a week away, NM State (8–3, 1–0 CUSA) returned to the floor on Sunday at the Pan American Center against the University of the Southwest (4-9,1-6 RRAC). The Aggies used double digit scoring efforts from five different Aggies to defeat the Mustangs 104-33.

After trading buckets on each of the opening two possessions, a 3-pointer from Jemel Jones and back-to-back makes from Julius Mims would fuel a 10-1 run that allowed the Aggies to build a 12-3 lead less than three minutes into the contest. Jones would later continue his strong start, reaching double digits just seven minutes into the game.

Jones and Mims would support a relentless offensive attack that produced an 18-0 run to help NM State extend its lead to 32-6 with 9:20 remaining. This run was also heavily created by the defensive pressure that the Aggies were applying, as 14 of the squad’s first 32 points came off eight Mustang turnovers.

After a brief moment of resistance from USW, a two-handed dunk from Jae’Coby Osborne helped open a 19-7 scoring run to end the first half. The Aggie defense also consistently forced USW into tough shots as the Aggies limited USW to just 6-12 from the floor and 1-12 from beyond the arc during the first frame. Meanwhile, the Aggies shot 54.1% (20-37) in the first half and saw 32 of their 52 points come in the paint.

To open the second half, the Aggies wasted no time extending their momentum, racing into the under-16 media timeout on a 17-3 run that featured field goals from six different players. During that stretch, the Mustangs struggled to find a rhythm, attempting their first six shots from beyond the arc and missing all six while shooting just 2-12 from the field overall.

Kevin Boone finally broke through with the Mustangs’ first three-pointer out of the break, briefly slowing the Aggies’ surge. However, Jemel Jones quickly answered by scoring seven straight points on three consecutive baskets, pushing his total to 19 points on the night.

The Aggies’ run proved overwhelming, as they pulled away for a dominant 104–33 victory. NM State now turns its attention to Conference USA play, opening league action at FIU in Miami on Jan. 2.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

The ball movement was evident throughout the night, as NM State totaled a season-high 26 assists – the program’s most in a game since Nov. 25, 2022 against San Diego.



With the win, the Aggies improve to a perfect 6-0 inside the Pan American Center and are now on a seven-game home winning streak dating back to last season. The Aggies 6-0 record at home also marks the program’s best start since the 2016-17 season, when Paul Weir guided the Aggies to a 12-0 start on Lou Henson Court.

NM State also concludes its non-conference slate with a 7-3 record against non-conference opponents to mark the best preseason mark during the Jason Hooten era.

As a team, NM State set new season highs in points, field goals made (40), field goal attempts (78), free throw percentage (77.8%), rebounds (62) and blocks (6). Meanwhile, the Aggies limited their opponent to season lows in points (33), field goals made (12), 3-point percentage (12.5%), free throws made (5) and free throw percentage (45.5%).

NM State limited the University of the Southwest to just 33 points to tie the second-fewest points by an Aggie opponent in the Pan Am’s history. This matches a defensive effort the Aggies put forth on Nov. 26, 2014, against Florida A&M when they defeated the Rattlers 78-33 and is second only to a 30-point effort from Northern New Mexico in 2019.

The Aggies also finished just three points shy of matching the largest margin of victory in Pan Am history - a record that was set on Dec. 29, 2019, in the form of a 103-30 win over Northern New Mexico.

The Aggies saw two players post career-best performances on the night. Jae’Coby Osborne pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds, surpassing his previous mark of eight set against Jacksonville State. Gabe Pickens also recorded a career high, dishing out nine assists after previously topping out at eight earlier this season against Samford.