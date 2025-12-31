Complete Team Coverage: 2025 Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fans have begun their preparation for the Sun Bowl before kick-off today. The big game is set to kick off at Sun Bowl Stadium on the UTEP campus at noon.

Tailgaters have already taken up all the parking lots near the stadium and traffic has backed up onto I-10 at some points. It's already a festive atmosphere around the stadium, with many families braving the chilly temperatures to celebrate before the game.

Kick-off is at 12, so expect traffic and lots of people around UTEP and the stadium until the game ends.

Look for complete team coverage of the game, everything from scores to fan experience information, in our later newscasts.