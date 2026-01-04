Overtime Thriller Clinches First CUSA Win of the Season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Closing out the week with its third-straight home contest, NM State (5-9, 1-1 CUSA) welcomed the Delaware Blue Hens (6-8, 1-1 CUSA) for their first meeting since 1986. For the second time in the past six days, the home squad went into overtime. Following a fourth-quarter comeback with 62 seconds remaining in regulation, the Aggies prevailed by a final score of 64-57.

After Delaware was able to tally the game’s first points, NM State quickly evened things up as Imani Warren found Morane Dossou on the low block. On-ball pressure looked to be an emphasis for both teams in the early goings as the two sides combined to commit seven turnovers in the first seven minutes of action.

Offensively in the opening stanza, NM State saw points come from a variety of different scorers - with five different Aggies getting into the scoring column. This was highlighted by bench production from Anna Csenyi (5 points) and DeAvion Wilson (4 points). This comes after a game in which the Crimson and White bench submitted just two points against Liberty on Friday.

After trailing by as much as five points, NM State outscored the Blue Hens 9-5 to trim the deficit to just one point (16-15) by the end of the period.

The visiting Blue Hens were able to create some separation as it opened the second quarter on a 7-0 scoring run to leave the score at 23-15 and prompt an early timeout from NM State Head Coach Jody Adams. The Delaware lead would grow to 11 before Lucía Yenes recorded the Aggies’ first point of the quarter, a made free throw at the 6:23 mark.

Like it did in the first quarter, NM State found success late in the second period as Yenes’ free throw kickstarted a 13-3 run over the final six minutes of play. Freshman guard Keira Hudson was the offensive spark off the bench, posting nine points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer which gave the first-year player the Aggies’ final seven points of the first half. The second unit stepped up in an impressive way on Sunday afternoon, posting 25 points, marking the most bench points in a game since the bench totaled 37 against Division II Western New Mexico on Dec. 14.

NM State’s scoring surge continued in the second half with DeAvion Wilson’s layup on the first possession of the period, giving the Aggies their first lead of the game (30-29). While the Aggies grew their lead to three points, Delaware would tie the game at the 7:09 mark, setting the stage for a third quarter that included six lead changes and a pair of ties.

Ultimately, the visiting side would close out the period on a 7-0 scoring run to put the Crimson & White behind 46-41 entering the final 10 minutes.

The lowest scoring quarter of regulation saw just two made baskets from each squad, setting the score at 50-45 in favor of the visitors at the five minute mark. A pair of free throws from Imani Warren and a layup from Morane Dossou made it a one-point game with just over three minutes to play, though the Blue Hens would not surrender their lead easily.

After a pair of free throws from Delaware, senior forward Lucía Yenes sunk a pair from the charity stripe to make it a 52-51 contest with two minutes remaining. Following an errant offensive rebound attempt from the Aggies, gritty on-ball defense from graduate guard Loes Rozing saw her collect a steal and put in the go-ahead basket with just 62 seconds left.

While Delaware would respond and reclaim the lead, a three-point play from Imani Warren saw the home side up by a score of 56-54 with 14 ticks remaining. However, a basket with just one second left on the clock, and a late foul call saw the Blue Hens go to the line with the score knotted at 56, with a chance to clinch the game at the free-throw line.

Delaware center Ande’a Cherisier would miss her 14th free-throw attempt of the season, and see NM State head into its second overtime contest of the week.

In the extra frame, it was all Aggies, outscoring the visitors by a score of 8-1, securing a 64-57 victory.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Totaling two made threes on the day, this became the team’s lowest scoring effort from beyond the arc since Nov. 24, against San Diego. However, the Aggies tallied 42 points in the paint and 12 points from the free throw line.

QUOTABLES



Head Coach Jody Adams, on the team’s performance against Delaware: “As a team we always say ‘Somebodies gotta quit, but it ain’t going to be us.’, and this team has shown that day in and day out. There’s been a purpose behind our losses - helping us build resiliency, showing them how we win and why we lose. I’m just blessed to be able to coach a group that has not put their heads down and quit.”Freshman guard Keira Hudson, following the team’s first conference victory of the season: “We’re getting more resilient and we’re building greater belief in each other. I’m very proud of the girls and the best part is we’ve still got a lot of growth in front of us. Our focus is all on getting ready for the next one and we’re hungry to get after it!”Freshman guard DeAvion Wilson, after the overtime victory: “Today’s game was a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication throughout this season. Securing our first conference win feels amazing, and it’s a result of everyone stepping up and executing our game plan effectively. [Head Coach Jody Adams] has been very clear with what she expects out of me and today I was able to execute and do my role in my 20 square feet for this team! I can’t wait to continue and grow from this moment.”NM State now heads back on the road, taking on Western Kentucky in Bowling Green on Thursday, Jan. 8. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. from E.A. Diddle Arena, with the game streaming live on ESPN+ and live stats available at nmstatesports.com/stats.



Securing an overtime victory for the second time in six days, this notched the Aggies’ first victory in conference action this season. The Aggies posted their second overtime victory in CUSA action with fourth-year Head Coach Jody Adams, and third conference victory in extra time overall at the helm.

With 25 points scored from the bench unit on Sunday, this marks the largest total in a home contest against Division-I competition this season, and third-most overall in 2025-26.

Four Aggies finished with double-digit point totals against the Blue Hens (Morane Dossou, Keira Hudson, Imani Warren and Lucía Yenes), accomplishing the feat for the first time since Dec. 8, 2024 - a 68-60 win over rival New Mexico.

Dossou finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while fellow forward Yenes posted ten in each category - marking the first time two NM State teammates notched a double-double in a single game since Feb. 10, 2022, when Soufia Innousa and Bigue Sarr led the Crimson & White in a thrilling triple overtime win against Utah Tech.

Hudson’s 11 points off the bench became her second career double-digit scoring effort, reaching the mark in just eight minutes of gametime. Finishing with 17 minutes played, the Central Coast, Australia native also tallied a pair of steals, one rebound and one assist.

Imani Warren recorded 11 points for her fifth-straight double digit scoring effort, adding four rebounds, three steals and an assist in 35 minutes.

Freshman guard DeAvion Wilson posted a new career-high with six points off the bench, while dishing out three assists - her third game with three or more helpers of the season.

Anna Csenyi knocked down a 3-pointer in the first quarter, marking five consecutive games with at least one made shot from beyond the arc, and eight in the past nine games.

As a team, the Aggies finished with 16 steals, their most against Division I competition this season, and tied for second most overall (ENMU, 17 and WNMU, 16).

Forcing the Blue Hens into 24 turnovers, this became the most against Division I competition this season. Winning the turnover battle with a -11 margin (43 forced turnovers, 32 turnovers) over the past two contests represents the best margin in a two-game stretch for the Crimson & White on the year.