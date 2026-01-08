Skip to Content
Community Champions: El Paso native Stephanie Han defends WBA Lightweight title after defeating legendary Holly Holm

11:16 PM
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (KVIA) -- El Paso native Stephanie Han defends her World Boxing Association Lightweight title after beating Holly Holm by a unanimous decision in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday.

The fight was stopped due to an accidental head butt by Holm. Han landed 87 punches and threw 371 compared to Holm's 29 landed punches and 243 thrown.

Han remains undefeated 12-0 with 3 knockouts.

The El Paso native offered Holm a rematch, but this time in her hometown, El Paso, Texas.

