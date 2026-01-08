Stephanie Han stays undefeated world champion

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --El Paso’s Stephanie Han has successfully defended her world boxing title, remaining undefeated after her latest victory.

Han, a mother and El Paso police officer, recently defended her WBA world championship, remaining undefeated after a high-profile win over former champion Holly Holm. The victory marked one of the biggest moments of her career and solidified her place among the elite in women’s boxing.

During a visit to the KVIA newsroom, Han said being a mom is the role that matters most to her, crediting motherhood for grounding her through the pressures of professional fighting and law enforcement. She also reflected on her nearly nine years with the El Paso Police Department, saying her experience on patrol has helped prepare her mentally for the challenges inside the ring.

Han’s athletic journey began at a young age. Raised by a strict, discipline-focused father, she and her siblings trained constantly, producing multiple champions in the family. Han competed in martial arts, wrestling, and boxing throughout her youth, learning early that consistency and sacrifice are key to success.

Her latest fight came with adversity, including a headbutt that required stitches. Despite the injury, the bout went to the judges’ scorecards, where Han secured a decisive win.

Now signed with Most Valuable Promotions, owned by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, Han says women’s boxing is finally receiving the platform and respect it deserves. She also hinted that if the opportunity ever arises, a future move into mixed martial arts or the UFC would not be out of the question.

Proudly representing El Paso, Han says she plans to continue boxing while remaining with the police department, determined to see just how far her championship journey can go.