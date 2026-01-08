UTEP and NMSU men’s basketball recover from road game struggles with home wins

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners and NMSU Aggies bounced back from disappointing road outings to secure wins at home on Thursday.

The Miners played host to Middle Tennessee, who were tied for first in Conference against the reigning Conference USA champions, the Liberty Flames with a 3-0 record.

UTEP creeped from behind taking this game into overtime, 73-73. The Miners managed to pull through to snap their three-game losing skid with a final score 83-80. UTEP forward Kaseem Watson led the way with 23 points and Elijah Jones right behind with 20 points on the night.

Next up, UTEP will host Western Kentucky Saturday with a 2p.m. tipoff.

As for the NMSU Aggies, they returned to the Pan American Center to face Western Kentucky after suffering two losses on the road. The Aggies started off with early momentum after taking a 46-28 lead at the half against the Hilltoppers. NMSU maintained its lead the entire way winning it 80-64 to remain unbeaten at home, 7-0.

NMSU's standout guard, Jemel Jones led the way with 24 points.

Next up for the Aggies (9-5, 2-2), they'll welcome Middle Tennessee on Saturday at 6p.m.