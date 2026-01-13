Mike Tomlin steps down as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach after 19 seasons

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — The Mike Tomlin era has come to an end in Pittsburgh.

After 19 seasons as head coach of the Steelers, Tomlin made the decision to step down.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Tomlin said in a statement.

“The organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team.”

Tomlin – who never had a losing season as the Steelers’ head coach – had a regular-season record of 193 wins, 114 losses and two ties. In the 2008 season, he led Pittsburgh to its last Super Bowl title, beating the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

Tomlin also led the team to the AFC title in the 2010 season, losing to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV. Tomlin – who had Rodgers as his quarterback this season – and the Steelers lost Monday night in the wild-card round 30-6 to the Houston Texans in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are a franchise that don’t recycle head coaches: The team’s last three are Chuck Noll (1969-1991), Bill Cowher (1992-2006) and Tomlin starting in 2007.

Now, the Steelers are tasked to find another.

With Tomlin’s departure, there are now nine head coach openings in the NFL.

“During our meeting today, Coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our Head Coach,” Steelers president Art Rooney said in a statement. “Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years.

“It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.

“My family and I, and everyone connected to Steelers management, are forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football.”

Tomlin, now 53, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach at age 34 on January 22, 2007, making him the first Black head coach in franchise history. He had spent the 2006 season as the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator.

In his second season at the helm in Pittsburgh, Tomlin was the youngest head coach in NFL history to coach in and win a Super Bowl (36 years, 323 days). That has since been eclipsed by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who won Super Bowl LVI at 36 years, 20 days.

“I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador (Dan) Rooney for their trust and support,” Tomlin said. “I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

“I also want to thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.

“While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching Pittsburgh.”

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.