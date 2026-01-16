Community Champions: Eastwood grad Danny Torres helps U20 U.S. Men to Bronze

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native Danny Torres gave up football and basketball to focus on track and field after realizing his potential as a freshman in high school. Torres recently wrapped up his first cross country season at the University of Texas at Austin and is beginning to make a name for himself on the national stage.

"To come to UT and to perform very well like I've been doing it's like a confidence booster," Torres said.

In the SEC championships, he finished 2nd for the longhorns with a 28th overall finished in the 8k and finished 15th overall in the NCAA South Central Regionals 10k.

""Here in college I'm going against guys who've been running longer than me, guys who have ran overseas, and other countries," Torres said. "It's definitely a big change but I think the competition is a good thing, it helps me improve as a runner."

In December of 2025, Torres won USATF under 20 cross country championship in the 8k. The win qualified him for the World Championship, where he helped team USA to a bronze medal with a 28th overall finish.

"It was an opportunity I'm extremely grateful for," Torres said. "I've been working super hard, so for me to be able to win nationals and then represent team USA, it was an experience I'll never forget and I hope to do it on a bigger stage next time."

Torres dreams of making an Olympic team, but he'll be satisfied with his career as long as he gave it everything he had.

"My biggest goal is just to be the best version of myself," Torres said. "Whether that's making the Olympics or falling short and running professionally for a certain brand, but honestly as long as I finish knowing that I couldn't have given anymore, that's my ultimate goal."