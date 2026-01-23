Former Eastlake High coach files discrimination charge under the Americans with Disabilities Act

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former Eastlake High School Coach Matthew Taylor has filed a charge of discrimination with the EEOC and intends to pursue his claims, according to the Baeza Law Firm. The firm is representing Taylor in this case.

In addition to the charge of discrimination, Taylor has also filed a grievance seeking immediate reinstatement as head basketball coach at Eastlake.

ABC-7 initially reported last month that Taylor had been relieved of his coaching duties. At that time, Socorro ISD did not explain why Taylor had been relieved from coaching. The district described it as a "personnel issue."

Taylor was named head coach of the boys basketball team in 2023. According to Socorro ISD, Taylor is a Kentucky native and Army veteran who was previously served as the associate head coach at Clint High School.

After he was relieved, his team was photographed at a game holding posters that read "Wrongfully terminated... bring back Coach Taylor... #MentalHealthMatters."

Baeza Law Firm states that Taylor had experienced a medical episode related to a disability protected under the ADA. The firm says that PTSD and other mental health disabilities are covered under ADA. The law firm states that Taylor had been accused of posing a safety risk by leaving his students unattended during the medical episode. The firm argues that the students were properly supervised.

The law firm also argues that the ADA does not require employers to ignore safety, and calls for better support for people dealing with mental health challenges.

Upon receiving confirmation from Baeza Law Firm that Taylor had filed a discrimination charge, ABC-7 reached out to Socorro ISD for comment. The district said that it could not comment on personnel matters.

Courtesy: Socorro ISD

Read the full statement from Baeza Law Firm below: