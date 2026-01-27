Aggies Set to Close Homestand Against Delaware 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Looking to regain momentum after suffering two home losses for the first time this season, NM State will round out its three-game homestand with a matchup against CUSA newcomer Delaware on Wednesday. The Aggies and Blue Hens met just over a week and a half ago in Newark, Del., and NM State will look to bounce back before heading back on the road this weekend.

Wednesday’s contest marks the second meeting between the two programs all time and this season. In the first matchup, the Aggies pulled away for a decisive 97–68 victory in Newark, Delaware.

ELLIOTT’S EMERGENCE

• Senior guard Elijah Elliott turned in one of the top individual performances of the season, pouring in a season-high 26 points, including 21 in the second half. He connected on five three-pointers, marking the second time this season he has made five or more threes in a game.

• Elliott’s 26-point outing stands as the second-highest scoring performance by an Aggie this season, trailing only Jemel Jones’ 28-point effort on Jan. 22. After beginning the year as NM State’s leading scorer off the bench, Elliott has continued to elevate his play and has earned a spot in the starting lineup over the past six games.

JUICE MAN

• Julius Mims has emerged as a steady presence in the frontcourt for NM State this season. The graduate forward ranks tied for second on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game while leading the Aggies on the glass at 8.1 rebounds per game, a mark that is tied for second in Conference USA.

• In the Aggies’ most recent contest against FIU, Mims pulled down 13 rebounds to record his sixth double-digit rebounding performance of the season. The outing also marked his fourth double-digit rebound game over the last seven contests, underscoring his consistency in the paint.

IN CUSA

• Jemel Jones leads NM State at 16.6 points per game, ranking seventh in Conference USA, while also showcasing his efficiency. Jones ranks 11th in the league in field-goal percentage (41.8%) and fourth in free-throw percentage (83.5%).

• Jones is also a force on the defensive end, averaging a team-high 1.5 steals per game, which ranks fourth in CUSA.

• Julius Mims anchors the Aggies on the glass, averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, tied for the second-highest mark in Conference USA.

• Anthony Wrzeszcz has been NM State’s top perimeter threat, leading the team with 36 made three-pointers, ranking 16th in CUSA.

THE PREVIOUS MATCHUP

• In the first meeting between the two programs just over a week and a half ago, NM State delivered one of its most complete performances of the season, rolling past Delaware, 97–68, inside the Bob Carpenter Center to secure its first road win of the 2025–26 campaign. The Aggies controlled the contest from start to finish, never trailing and leading for the full 40 minutes.

• After a competitive opening stretch, NM State began to pull away midway through the first half behind a balanced attack. Three-pointers from Elijah Elliott and Jayland Randall, paired with strong interior play from Julius Mims, sparked a decisive run that pushed the Aggies into double digits. NM State closed the half on a high note, taking a commanding 49–30 lead into the break.

• The Aggies wasted little time extending the margin in the second half, opening the period with early buckets from Jemel Jones and Anthony Wrzeszcz while Elliott continued to stretch the floor. NM State’s lead grew to as many as 29 points as crisp ball movement and efficient shooting kept Delaware at bay.

• NM State finished the afternoon shooting a season-high 57% from the field and 50% from three-point range, knocking down a season-best 14 three-pointers while committing just four turnovers. Julius Mims recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while five Aggies scored in double figures as the Aggies tallied 19 assists and scored a season-high 97 points against a Division I opponent.

SCOUTING THE BLUE HENS

• Delaware enters the weekend with a 5–14 overall record and a 1–7 mark in Conference USA play. The Blue Hens are coming off a road loss, falling 70–69 to Liberty in Lynchburg in their most recent outing.

• Delaware is led by head coach Martin Ingelsby, who is in his 10th season at the helm of the program and has guided the Blue Hens through their transition into Conference USA.

• Offensively, Delaware leans heavily on junior guard Christian Bliss, who paces the team with 15.2 points per game. Bliss is one of the most relied-upon players in the nation, ranking first nationally in minutes per game at 39.1, while also serving as the engine of the offense. He ranks 29th nationally in assists per game, dishing out 6.1 per contest.

• On the boards, the Blue Hens are led by sophomore forward Emory Bacon, who averages a team-best 7.2 rebounds per game and provides a steady presence in the paint.