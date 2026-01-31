Aggies Struggle to Find Rhythm in Road Loss at Kennesaw State 

KENNESAW, Georgia -- NM State (10-11, 3-8 CUSA) endured a tough night on the road, as Kennesaw State (14-8, 6-5 CUSA) pulled away for a 76-53 win this evening inside VyStar Arena. An early shooting drought put the Aggies in a deep hole, and despite flashes of effort throughout the night, NM State was unable to recover.

The Aggies showed early signs of competitiveness behind Julius Mims, who accounted for eight of NM State’s first ten points of the contest. However, Kennesaw State quickly seized control, using an 11–0 run midway through the opening half to build separation. The Owls capitalized on turnovers and second-chance opportunities to extend their lead, pushing the margin to double digits with just under eight minutes remaining in the first half.

NM State struggled to generate consistent offense in the opening frame, shooting just 28.0% from the field and 12.5% from three-point range. Kennesaw State closed the half strong, ending the period on a 14–5 run to take a commanding 43–24 advantage into the locker room.

The Aggies opened the second half with renewed energy, as Cyr Malonga converted a putback to trim the deficit early. Still, every attempt to gain momentum was met with an answer from the Owls, who maintainedpressure on both ends of the floor. A 13–2 run by Kennesaw State midway through the half stretched the lead to a game-high 28 points and effectively sealed the outcome.

NM State continued to battle down the stretch, led by Mims, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds to record his fourth double-double of the season. Despite the effort, the Aggies were unable to overcome the early deficit, ultimately falling 76–53.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

After dropping four consecutive games, the Aggies are experiencing their longest losing streak since a five-game skid from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4, 2024.

This marked NM State’s largest margin of defeat to a Division I opponent this season.

With his 10-point, 10-rebound performance, Julius Mims recorded his fourth double-double of the year.

The Aggies shot a season-low 25.0% from the field and matched their season-low 12.5% from three-point range. NM State also matched its season low with just two made three-pointers on the night.