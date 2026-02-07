Aggies Fall in Overtime Thriller at UTEP in 226th Battle of I-10 

EL PASO, Texas – NM State (11-12, 4-9 CUSA) battled for 45 minutes in a rivalry showdown but ultimately fell to UTEP (9-15, 5-8 CUSA), 91-88, in overtime on tonight at the Don Haskins Center. The contest marked the 226th meeting in the Battle of I-10 and the first overtime matchup between the programs since the 2001–02 season, when the Aggies also suffered an overtime loss in El Paso.

NM State controlled the game for the majority of the night, leading for nearly 35 minutes compared to just six minutes for the Miners, but a late three-pointer at the end of regulation and a decisive run in overtime proved to be the difference.

After UTEP struck first with an early triple, the Aggies quickly settled in behind hot perimeter shooting and efficient ball movement. Anthony Wrzeszcz ignited NM State’s offense in the opening half, drilling four three-pointers to pace the Aggies early. His fourth triple sparked a stretch that helped NM State push its lead to double digits, culminating in a 14-point advantage midway through the first half.

The Aggies maintained control through the remainder of the opening frame, closing the half on top 39–32, fueled by balanced scoring and strong rebounding efforts on both ends.

NM State continued to dictate tempo coming out of the locker room, extending its cushion behind aggressive play in transition and timely baskets from Jemel Jones, who consistently answered UTEP runs. However, the Miners slowly chipped away, leaning on second-chance opportunities and trips to the free-throw line to stay within striking distance.

Despite multiple pushes from UTEP, the Aggies remained composed down the stretch. Jones buried a step-back jumper with under two minutes remaining to give NM State a four-point edge, but UTEP answered late, tying the game at 72–72 with five seconds left to force overtime.

In the extra period, NM State struck first, but UTEP responded with a 10-2 run, briefly building a nine-point advantage. The Aggies showed resilience, trimming the deficit to one on a late three from Jones, but the Miners sealed the game at the free-throw line to escape with the 91–88 win.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Jemel Jones continued his stellar stretch, recording his second consecutive 26-point performance, doing so efficiently on 9-18 shooting, while adding six rebounds and four assists.

Gabe Pickens delivered a season milestone, scoring 13 points to mark his first double-figure outing of the season. His 2-3 effort from beyond the arc also marked the first time this season he has made multiple three-pointers in a game.

Julius Mims anchored the glass with 12 rebounds, securing his third consecutive game with 10+ boards.

Today’s contest marked the first overtime meeting between NM State and UTEP since the 2001-02 season, when the Aggies fell 85-81 in El Paso on February 20, 2002.

The loss marked the first time since 2012 that NM State has suffered back-to-back losses to UTEP, with both games in that stretch coming in El Paso.

NM State led the game for 34:47, compared to 6:16 for UTEP, highlighting the razor-thin margin in the rivalry loss.



