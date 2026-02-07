Community Champions: Pair of gymnasts carve out rare success at the next level

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A pair of gymnasts from Las Cruces, New Mexico, Mila Noopila and Rylie Barrios drew the attention of college coaches, making their success even more impressive in a region where recruiting opportunities are scarce.

Gymnastics is different from most sports, especially when it comes to getting recruited. Bridgette Scholljergedes the owner of Elevate Gymnastics and Athletics based in Las Cruces says with fewer University programs, getting recruited can be more difficult.

"I think maybe twenty years ago there have been a couple gymnasts from or maybe one from las cruces there are a few gymnasts from Albuquerque," Scholljergedes said.

Given the lack of recruitment opportunities, Noopila and Barrio's achievements are even more impressive. Noopila will attend Eau Claire in Wisconsin and Barrios will head to SUNY Brockport in New York.

"I'm first of all really excited because it just feels like a huge blessing, Noopila said. "No one from New Mexico had really gone to college gymnastics, at least from Las Cruces."

"It means a lot to like me," Barrios said. "I feel like it's like a lot of representation for our gym and our community."

They received guidance on the recruiting process, however, all the recruiting work was self driven, much of it done on social media.

"Most of gymnastics recruiting happens over Instagram," Noopila said. "I started an Instagram account a couple years back and I've just been posting all my gymnastics videos on there."

For the first time in nearly a decade, this duo will embark on their own separate journeys.

"It's gonna be hard for us definitely to separate," Noopila said. "It has been really cool being her teammate for so long because we've been going to school together and practice since first grade."

"It's encouraging to see they're great role models for the other young gymnasts," Scholljergedes said. "For them to see that this is really a real thing, going to the Olympics is not a real thing, I mean they pick four or five girls, it changes every four years."

On top of their busy schedules, both Mila and Rylie make time to coach younger gymnasts at Elevate. hoping to leave a positive impact on the next generation.

"I get to be a chapter in their life," Barrios said. "Some day they'll get older and then they'll get to have these big experiences so it hits a soft spot in my heart."