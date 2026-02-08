NM State Softball News | Aggies Drop Two on the Final Day of Opening Weekend

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico –NM State concluded its opening weekend on Sunday morning at the NM State Softball Complex with a doubleheader against St. Thomas and UT Arlington. The Aggie offense came to life in the second bout but was unable to keep up with their opponents as they gave up a combined 35 runs on Sunday.

Game 1 – St. Thomas 15, NM State 2 (5 Inn.)

NM State plated an early run in the first inning and added another in the fifth, but St. Thomas used multiple big innings to pull away in the opener. Faith Aragon finished 2‑for‑3 with a double, while Taylor Baca and Tamara Carranza each drove in a run.

Game 2 – UT Arlington 20, NM State 12

The Aggies erupted for seven runs in the first inning and totaled 14 hits, including home runs from Lauren Garcia, Kendal Lunar and Bella Clapp. Despite the strong start, UT Arlington answered with multiple scoring surges to claim the win.

NOTABLES

A total of six Aggies logged multiple hits on Sunday. This included Skye Johnson (3), Joleeanna Hair (3), Bella Clapp (3), Lauren Garcia (3), Faith Aragon (2) and Tamara Carranza (2). Johnson, Hair and Clapp each recorded all three of their hits in the second game.

Lauren Garcia and Bella Clapp finished the second contest with three RBIs a piece.

Faith Aragon finished the weekend with a batting average of .545, logging six hits, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

Despite not playing on Sunday, Devin Elam finished opening weekend with nine RBIs to pace all Aggies. Lauren Garcia turned in eight across six games to follow closely behind.

NM State is now 59-18 across the last 18 seasons in games at home on opening weekend.

UP NEXT

NM State will return to the NM State Softball Complex next weekend as they are set to host the Troy Cox Classic. The weekend will feature NM State alongside No. 3 Oklahoma, Minnesota, Montana and Idaho State in a total of 10 games across three days beginning Friday morning at 10 a.m.

