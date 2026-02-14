Skip to Content
NMSU snaps losing skid after 79-70 victory over Jax State

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Aggies get back in the win column after their nine point defeat over Jacksonville State on Saturday.

The Gamecocks were standing in third in conference USA and remain in third after their loss with an 8-6 record in league play.

Jayland Randall led the way with 20pts and Julius Mims garnered a double-double, 13pts and 17 rebounds.

The Aggies will turn their focus to a Battle of I-10 rematch against UTEP on Saturday, February 21st at the Pan American Center at 7p.m.

