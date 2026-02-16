Milam pursues repeat National crown with LSU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In his third year at LSU, New Mexico's Steven Milam is pursuing another national title while emerging as a top 2026 MLB Draft prospect.

Milam made a name for himself during his freshman year, earning the start in all 68 games at shortstop and helping his team to a national championship title.

"This is why you come to LSU," Milam said. "It's the best spot in college baseball, we're trying to go three in four years."

After being named to the 2026 Preseason All-SEC Second team and coming off a championship season, the motivation to prove himself only grew stronger.

"All my life I've had something to prove," Milam said. "Every time I walk on that field, it's proving to myself and proving to everyone who doubted me."

Milam will have a piece of home with him in Louisiana this season. His former Centennial High teammate, Santiago Garcia is now part of the LSU roster.

"He's a really good left handed pitcher," Milam said. "He's super talented, he had a good year at Oregon but I don't think he reached his full potential. He's going to surprise a lot of people."

New Mexico natives like Alex Bregman and now Milam and Garcia, among others, are continuing to elevate the state's reputation, helping establish New Mexico as a legitimate high school baseball powerhouse.

"Coming from New Mexico we don't have the resources," Milam said. "Sometimes kids don't get seen and coaches have to go out and find a diamond in the ruff, as I would kind of describe it."

This year, Milam is focused on adding another ring to his collection.

"At the end of the day it's helping LSU get back to the college World Series and winning a national championship," Milam said. After that, if the draft comes then it comes, but if not I get to spend another year here at LSU and I'll be happy with that."