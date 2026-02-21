Skip to Content
NMSU gets redemption at home after a 67-63 defeat over UTEP

NMSU Athletics
By
Published 9:07 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State men's basketball earned a 67-63 win over the UTEP Miners to split the regular-season Battle of I-10 series on Saturday.

At the half, Caleb Blackwell led the way for the Miners with 11 points. Even though NMSU's star guard Jemel Jones had a slow start, he still managed to lead the way for the Aggies with 12 points after a strong finish in the first half. The Aggies recorded a 10 point advantage heading into halftime.

The Aggies' largest lead (11) was at the start of the second half. Jones finished with a team high, 21 points. As for the Miners, Jamal West Jr. garnered 22 points and 7 rebounds.

Next up for UTEP, they'll hit the road to face Middle Tennessee on Thursday, February 26th at 5:30p.m.

NMSU will pay a visit to Western Kentucky at 5:30p.m.

Bea Martinez

