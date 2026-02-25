Community Champions: Ysleta’s Yazmin Herrera stays connected to the game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A heart condition sidelines 22-year-old Yazmin Herrera and forced her off the court, but it didn't end her journey, it simply redirected it as she returned to Ysleta as a head coach for the girls JV team.

"When they told me it was my heart, I mean I was really scared sometimes playing on the court, especially when I had seen stories of athletes collapsing on the court," Herrera said.

Herrera's life switched in an instant, her sophomore year with the Ysleta Indians went from running the court to being told she might never play again.

"Sophomore year I was starting to get some symptoms like chest tightness," Herrera said. "I would get short of breath which usually would never happen to me, so they referred me to a cardiologist and they straight up told me I couldn't play."

However, a cardiologist in San Antonio later ruled out cardiomyopathy and cleared her to return with limited play.

"I had a heart monitor," Herrera said. "I had electrodes and I had to wear a compression shirt so I could still play."

Mychal Minjarez, Herrera's former coach, said her heart condition was tough to manage, especially with doctors limiting her to just 12 minutes per game.

"She was a point guard so that was not easy to manage as a first time as head coach," Minjarez said.

Even with limited time, Herrera was still able to join the 1,000-point club.

Despite the sudden turn in her life, Herrera found a way to stay connected to the game. She traded fast breaks, for drawing up plays on the sideline.

"I'm grateful, it's amazing and I hope to inspire other girls like me," Herrera said. "I mean even though I'm only 22 years old, I feel like I have enough knowledge to do what I'm doing."

Herrera wrapped up her second year as head coach for the Ysleta JV girls team, leading them to an undefeated record.

Her new role put her alongside Minjarez as colleagues, ironically, he's also dealt with heart issues.

"I had a-fib and they had to shock my heart," Minjarez said. "It puts life into perspective, it just reminds me not to stress over like the little things."

Through perseverance, Herrera was able to earn both her high school diploma and associate's degree then went on to graduate from UTEP two years later.

Aside from coaching, she's also a physical education teacher at an elementary school, but this is all just the start for the El Paso native.

"I do plan on doing this for the long run," Herrera said. "Hopefully one day I become a head coach but as long as I'm able to be involved in the game, I'm happy."