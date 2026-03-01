NM State Falls in Final Home Contest of 2025-26

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Returning to action from the Pan American Center for the final time in the regular season, NM State (9-19, 5-11 CUSA) played host to Jacksonville State (14-15, 8-9 CUSA). Despite a solid effort from freshman Senoj Jones in her first collegiate start, the Aggies failed to find a rhythm offensively, falling by a score of 57-38.

Entering the starting lineup for the first time this season, Senoj Jones tallied the first four points for the Aggies on Saturday afternoon. However, a low-scoring opening stanza would see the home team trailing 6-4 at the end of the first.

The visiting Gamecocks would add to their lead, extending it 11-5 before fellow freshman DeAvion Wilson broke the drought for NM State. Five Aggies (Wilson, Emma Christiano, Morane Dossou, Lucia Lara and Imani Warren) would tally made baskets in the second frame, while Dossou ended the half with 10 rebounds – her ninth game this season with 10-plus rebounds (a team high).

At the break, the Crimson & White trailed 23-16. Neither team had much success offensively in the first half, combining to shoot 12-for-51 (23.5%) from the field, though Jax State held a 14-2 advantage in free-throw attempts.

Totaling 23 first-half points, the Gamecocks recorded a 24-point third quarter, including three 3-pointers in the frame after mustering just one in the opening 20 minutes. Buckets by Senoj Jones and Lucía Yenes brought the Aggies within three points (23-20), but a 10-0 burst by the visitors would prompt an NM State timeout with 5:50 remaining in the third. Anna Csenyi would put in the lone Aggie 3-pointers of the afternoon in the frame, as the senior finished with eight points.

Facing a 47-30 deficit heading into the final ten minutes, Senoj Jones tallied the first two baskets by the Crimson & White, bringing her Saturday total to 12, the second consecutive double-digit game for the Tyler, Texas, native.

As the final buzzer sounded, the Aggies fell by a final score of 57-38. With the loss, NM State moves to 42-8 under Head Coach Jody Adams when holding opponents to 59 or fewer points.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Coming off a career-high 14 points on Thursday, freshman post Senoj Jones finished with a team-high 12 points against the Gamecocks in her first collegiate start – while also adding eight rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes of action.

Morane Dossou dominated the boards on Saturday afternoon, pulling in a game-high 11 rebounds – including 10 in the first half alone. This became the ninth game this season with double-digit rebounds from the junior forward.

Anna Csenyi recorded the only two 3-pointers made by the Aggies on Saturday, her seventh game with multiple makes from long range and fourth such performance in conference action.

Lucia Lara posted a versatile game off the bench for the Aggies, finishing with two points, four rebounds, two steals and a new career best of two blocks.

38 points by the Aggies represents a new season low, surpassing 42 points against Liberty (Feb. 14) and the College of Charleston (Nov. 27).

Six blocks against Jax State tied the NM State season high, with five players recording at least one block. In eight games with five or more rejections for the Aggies this season, they hold a 1-7 record.

QUOTABLES

Head Coach Jody Adams, on the final home game of the season: “I want to thank the seniors on our team, they’ve been special to this program. I appreciate their loyalty and who they are as humans.

I wish we could’ve gotten the win for them, but struggling to finish in the paint makes it tough to win ball games. When you hold a good team like Jacksonville State to 57 points, that’s a game we should be in and be able to win.



This season isn’t over.”

Head Coach Jody Adams, on Senoj Jones’ performance this weekend: “I think she’s worked hard in practice and been very consistent. You’re going to have to play through tough moments and tired moments, and her character is one of the most amazing things about her.

I’m so proud of her hard work, dedication and commitment to the team. She really shines in our culture.”

Senoj Jones, following her first career start: “I want to thank our seniors. They poured so much into me this season, helping me learn and grow in my first season here. Getting this win for them would’ve meant so much – I love them dearly, so it’s saddening we couldn’t pull it out for them.”

Senior Anna Csenyi, on the Las Cruces community following her final home game: “I’m going to miss how friendly and lovely everyone is. They did so much for me in my time with them. I love this community so much.”

The Aggies head on the road for the final games of the regular season, beginning with a trip to Ruston, La., to take on the LA Tech Lady Techsters on Thursday, March 5. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+, and live stats will be available at nmstatesports.com/stats.

The Aggies head on the road for the final games of the regular season, beginning with a trip to Ruston, La., to take on the LA Tech Lady Techsters on Thursday, March 5. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+, and live stats will be available at nmstatesports.com/stats.