El Paso Locomotive FC Split Points Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in Home Opener

EL PASO, Texas (March 7, 2026) – El Paso Locomotive FC showcased their attacking prowess but struggled defending set pieces in a 2-2 opening night draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Rubio Rubín made history for Los Locos with two goals in his debut while Amando Moreno tallied an assist. Five other Locos also made their Locomotive debuts on the evening.

El Paso found themselves trailing just five minutes in after Colorado Springs converted their first corner kick, but Rubín responded in the 20th minute by finishing off a deflection off the post. Locomotive outshot the Switchbacks eight to three in the opening 45 minutes but had only a tied match to show for it.

The hosts came out firing out of the gate in the second half, however, as Moreno found Rubín right outside the six-yard box to put Los Locos up for the first time. The joy was short-lived, however, as a perfectly placed header off a long throw for the visitors tied the match in the 67th minute. Both teams traded late chances, but neither could find the back of the net the rest of the night.

GAME NOTES

Rubio Rubín, Alex Mendez, Abraham Romero, Jimmy Farkarlun, Daniel Gomez and Diego Abitia all made their Locomotive debuts tonight.

and all made their Locomotive debuts tonight. El Paso native Kenneth Hoban made his first career Locomotive start tonight and played 83 minutes.

made his first career Locomotive start tonight and played 83 minutes. Rubín is the first Locomotive player to score multiple goals in his club debut.

Last season’s home opener finished with the same 2-2 scoreline as tonight’s match.

FORECAST: 65ºF, clear

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Rubio Rubín 20’, 50’ (Amando Moreno)

COS – Khori Bennett 5’ (Isaiah Foster), Foster 67’ (Sam Williams)

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-3-3) Abraham Romero, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kofi Twumasi, Kenneth Hoban (Alvaro Quezada 83’), Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo-C (Daniel Gomez 84’), Alex Mendez, Amando Moreno (Diego Abitia 71’), Rubio Rubín (Omar Mora 84’), Jimmy Farkarlun (Beto Avila 61’)

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Joseluis Villagomez, Nicolás Cardona, Tony Alfaro

COS – (4-3-3) Christian Herrera, Matt Mahoney-C, Patrick Burner, Talen Maples, Isaiah Foster (Duke Lacroix 86’), Steven Echevarria, Sam Williams, Adrien Perez (Juan Tejada 71’), Levonte Johnson (Jonas Fjeldberg 71’), Yosuke Hanya, Khori Bennett

Subs Not Used: Colin Shutler, Aidan Rocha, Garven Metusala, Dane Valenti

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Amando Moreno (Yellow) 53’, Kenneth Hoban (Yellow) 69’, Diego Abitia (Yellow) 73’, Beto Avila (Yellow) 74’, Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 77’, Alex Mendez (Yellow) 82’

COS – Juan Tejada (Yellow) 79’

MATCH STATS: ELP | COS

GOALS: 2|2

ASSISTS: 1|2

POSSESSION: 54|46

SHOTS: 13|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 8|2

SAVES: 0|6

FOULS: 16|12

OFFSIDES: 4|0

CORNERS: 3|3