NMSU tops Kennesaw State to advance to CUSA tournament

NMSU Athletics
today at 5:39 PM
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State men's basketball team defeats the Kennesaw State Owls 79-76 to advance to the Conference USA tournament.

Jemel Jones led the way for the Aggies with 19 points with three other players in double figures.

NMSU moves up to 8-12 in conference putting them in a three way tie with Florida International and Missouri State with the Aggies currently claiming the final spot to advance to the conference tournament.

Bea Martinez

