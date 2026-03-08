NM State Athletics Announces Leadership Change in Women’s Basketball

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico –NM State Director of Athletics Joe Fields today announced that the university will move forward with new leadership for the women’s basketball program.

“We are grateful for Coach Adams’ dedication and service to our student-athletes and to Aggie Athletics,” said Fields. “We appreciate the work she has put into the program and the positive impact she has had on many young women during her career and time at NM State.

“This decision aligns with the department’s commitment to continued growth and long-term success. NM State is moving proactively to position the program for future achievement

“Our vision for Aggie Women’s Basketball remains unwavering. We are fully committed to competing for championships, graduating our student-athletes and operating a first-class organization that embodies the values of New Mexico State University. We are excited about the future of this program and the opportunities ahead.”

A search for the next head women’s basketball coach is officially underway. The department will move swiftly and thoroughly to identify a leader who shares NM State’s vision.

Further updates will be provided when available.

