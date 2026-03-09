Warren, Yenes Earn All-Conference Selections

DALLAS, Texas– Senior forward Lucía Yenes and junior guard Imani Warren have been selected to the All-CUSA Honorable Mention teams, announced Conference USA on Monday afternoon.

This becomes the first All-Conference award for either Aggie, who had combined for zero total starts ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, evolving into the most dependable players for NM State.

Lucía Yenes, a Madrid, Spain, native, was the lone Aggie to start and play all 30 games this season, leading the team in minutes per game (28.9), points per game (12.6) and total field goals made (151). Not only was the forward the lead engine for the Aggie offense, she was also one of the most prolific scorers in the conference, ranking fifth in made field goals made (151), 10th in total points (377) and 13th in points per game (12.6).

Yenes erupted for 27 points in NM State’s season-opening game against No. 18 USC, putting in a career high while making her first collegiate start. Following up with a 23-point outing against New Mexico Highlands, the senior forward became the first Aggie to tally two 20-point games to open a season since Aaliyah Prince in the 2019-20 season.

Defensively, she ranked among the team leaders in blocks (23, second on the team), steals (44, second on the team) and rebounds (5.4 per game, second-best among Aggies).

Imani Warren played a pivotal role on the NM State offense and defense, leading the team in steals (60) and blocks (24), while second on the squad in scoring (12.1 points per game), field goals made (143, ninth-most in CUSA) and total points (364).

In conference play, Warren’s averages improved, leading the team with 12.3 points per contest, including a career-best 29 points in the Conference USA opener against Liberty. The Milwaukee, Wis., native led the team with 21 games of 10-plus points this season, coming into the 2025-26 with just one in her previous two seasons with the program.