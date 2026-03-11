Community Champions: Henry’s road to Italy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Autumn Henry, a sophomore at the Young Women's Steam Academy, has earned the opportunity to represent the Sun City in a softball tournament in Italy come July.

"I was invited to this opportunity like I'm not someone who should be ignored," Henry said.

Henry has been playing softball for three years and recently stepped into the catcher position for the first time.

"A lot of these girls have been playing since like 8U or tee ball and I had just started," Henry said. "Seventh grade was my first time picking up a glove. I did recreational softball in the summer and there was a tournament that we had and the catcher sick so they put me in the position, that's when I first found the position and I ended up liking it."

She quickly discovered that playing catcher would help build her toughness.

"The toughest kid on the team goes behind the plate and that sometimes feel good to know," Henry said.

Little did Henry know, softball would go on to build her confidence in a big way.

"I had a very little amount of confidence when I first started," Henry said. "Going to all these opportunities and being reassured that I am a good player."

A strong showcase performance led to an invitation for her to compete in Italy come July.

"Italy will bring me more exposure and I hope that it will bring me a lot more highlights," Henry said. "That's something I can pitch to colleges, like hey, I was invited to this opportunity."

A 10-day trip to Italy doesn't come cheap and Autumn has been working hard every day to raise the funds to make it happen.

"If it's just by selling water on at a curb near Burlington and Dick's sporting goods, she does out and finds ways to raise money for the trip," Autumn's dad, Ryan Henry, said.

Ryan serves as a volunteer coach for the junior varsity team for the Young Women's Steam Academy.

"Lord knows I have enough on my plate but my favorite hobbies are helping coach my daughter and son in their sports," Ryan said.

UIL transfer rules prevented Autumn from trying out for varsity, but she hopes this opportunity in Italy will bring growth to her game.

"Definitely what I'm hoping to get out of this trip is just experience," Autumn said. "It builds my character as a person, when you're a better person you're a better player."

If you would like to donate to Autumn's GoFundMe account, click here.