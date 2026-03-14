Aggies Complete Comeback to Down Dallas Baptist

DALLAS, Texas –In a wild, high‑scoring slugfest at Horner Ballpark, NM State stormed back from a nine-run deficit with a nine‑run seventh inning and held off DBU late to earn a 17-14 victory. This evens the weekend series and improves the Aggies’ record to 9-9 on the year and 1-1 in league play following a win over the preseason Conference USA favorite.

DBU opened with a 1–0 lead in the first, then erupted for six in the second and four in the third to jump ahead 11–4. However, the Aggies chipped away, beginning with a three‑run third inning capped by a Chris Daniels three‑run home run to center.

The game flipped decisively in the seventh. Trailing 13-4, NM State sent 14 hitters to the plate and piled up nine runs on nine hits, beginning with singles from Steve Solorzano, Aidan Taclas and Daniels. Tommy Meluskey then crushed a three‑run home run to center, and later added a two‑RBI single in the same inning as the Aggies pulled even at 13-13.

NM State added four more in the eighth on just one hit as Boston Vest and Cole Rogers were both hit by a pitch to start the inning before Dane Woodcook and Steve Solorzano earned back-to-back walks to plate the go-ahead run. Taclas then singled up the middle with the bases loaded to score two more before Meluskey hit a sacrifice fly to give the Aggies a four-run lead. DBU scratched across a run in the ninth, but Jack Turner, who earned the win, recorded the final outs to secure the victory.

The Aggie offense exploded for 18 hits, led by Meluskey (4‑for‑5, 6 RBI), Daniels (3‑for‑4, 5 RBI), Solorzano (3‑for‑5, 4 runs), Taclas (2‑for‑5, 2 RBI), Lombardi (2‑for‑5, 3 RBI), and Woodcook (1‑for‑3, 2 walks). Cole Rogers added a double, while the Aggies hit 8‑for‑15 with runners in scoring position.

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