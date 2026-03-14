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NM State Falls in High‑Scoring Battle in Huntsville 

NMSU Athletics
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Published 5:34 PM

HUNTSVILE, Texas - NM State and Sam Houston exchanged early offense on Saturday before the Bearkats took control in the later innings to even the series. The Aggies opened with a five‑run first inning, but Sam Houston answered immediately and used a pair of scoring frames in the fifth and sixth to pull away. NM State finished with nine hits on the day but could not overcome a six‑run sixth in a 13–5 result.  

NM State came out fast, stacking five in the first behind an RBI single from Destan Burks, an RBI single from Tamara Carranza and a three‑run homer from Madi Bachman. Sam Houston answered with four in the first to pull within one, tied it in the second, then used a two‑run homer in the fifth and a six‑run sixth to seize control. Lauren Garcia led the Aggie offense with three hits, while Skye Johnson added a solo home run in the fifth and an RBI double in the sixth.  

NOTABLES  

  • Lauren Garcia turned in a three‑hit day (3‑for‑3) and scored a run from the middle of the order.  
  • Skye Johnson went 2‑for‑4 with a solo home run in the fifth and an RBI double in the sixth.  
  • Madi Bachman launched a three‑run homer to cap the Aggies’ five‑run first inning.  
  • Destan Burks reached three times, finishing 2‑for‑3 with a run‑scoring single and a double.  
  • Tamara Carranza posted an RBI single during the opening‑frame surge.  
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Bea Martinez

NMSU Athletics

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