Skip to Content
Sports

Aggies’ Early Push Falls Short in Sunday Series Finale Against WKU

NMSU Athletics
By ,
Published 9:11 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State wrapped up its home weekend against Western Kentucky on Sunday morning at the NM State Softball Complex. The Aggies matched the Hilltoppers early and stayed within striking distance through the middle innings, but a decisive seventh inning swung the series finale. NM State ultimately dropped a 9–4 decision to wrap up the weekend. 

Western Kentucky scored single runs in each of the first three innings, but NM State answered in the bottom of the first as Devin Elam opened the scoring with a solo home run. The Aggies surged ahead in the fourth when Skye Johnson launched a two‑run homer, giving NM State a 3–2 edge. After the Hilltoppers reclaimed the lead in the fifth, Kendal Lunar homered in the sixth to pull NM State within one before Western Kentucky used a four‑run seventh to put the game away. 

NOTABLES 

  • Skye Johnson finished 2‑for‑3 with a two‑run home run in the fourth inning. 
  • Kendal Lunar went 1‑for‑2 with a solo home run, two runs scored, and a walk. 
  • Devin Elam opened the scoring with a first‑inning home run and added a single. 
  • Faith Aragon struck out 12 over a complete‑game effort in the circle. 
Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

NMSU Athletics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.