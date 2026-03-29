Skip to Content
Sports

Sacramento tops El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4 in 11 innings

El Paso Chihuahuas
By ,
Published 9:07 PM

SACRAMENTO, California -- Jesus Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday to give the Sacramento River Cats a 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. It was the second straight 5-4 extra-inning win for the River Cats, who won two of the three games in the series.

The Chihuahuas trailed 3-0 before scoring once in the fifth inning, twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to go ahead. El Paso was two outs away from winning when Bryce Eldridge hit a game-tying single in the bottom of the ninth.

Marco Gonzales started for El Paso and allowed three runs in five innings in his first appearance since August 7, 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Evan Fitterer struck out three batters in two scoreless relief innings in his first career game with the Chihuahuas. Garrett Hawkins also had a scoreless relief outing for the Chihuahuas in his Triple-A debut. 

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, River Cats 5 Final Score (03/29/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (1-2), Sacramento (2-1)

Next Game: Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso TBA vs. Tacoma TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

El Paso Chihuahuas

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.