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Aggies Fall in Series Finale at Jax State 

NMSU Athletics
By ,
Published 6:52 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama -- NM State wrapped up its road series at Jax State Saturday morning, facing a tough challenge in the finale at Jana McGinnis Field. The Aggies stayed within striking distance early, but Jax State used timely hitting in the middle innings to pull away. NM State dropped a 6–2 decision to close the three‑game series.

NM State opened the scoring in the second as Lauren Garcia connected on a solo home run to tie the game at one. The Aggies briefly pulled even again in the fourth when Taylor Baca scored on an RBI bunt from Johnna Aragon. Jax State answered in the bottom half with a three‑run homer before adding insurance runs in the sixth, holding NM State to just two hits on the day. 

NOTABLES 

  • Lauren Garcia provided NM State’s first run with a solo home run in the second inning. 
  • Johnna Aragon delivered an RBI for NM State. 
  • Taryn Bennett started the game and recorded three strikeouts in the opening frames. 

For complete coverage of NM State Softball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateSoftball), Instagram (@NMStateSoftball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Softball). 

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Bea Martinez

NMSU Athletics

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