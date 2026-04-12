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Aggies Complete Sweep With 8-0 Win Over UTEP

NMSU Athletics
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Published 9:05 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State closed the UTEP series Sunday afternoon with a strong showing at the NM State Softball Complex. The Aggies struck early and continued to add on throughout the game, pairing consistent offense with a strong outing in the circle. NM State completed the series sweep with an 8-0 victory over the Miners. 

NM State opened the scoring in the first as Madi Bachman launched a two‑run home run to give the Aggies an early advantage. The lead grew in the third when Destan Burks homered and Tamara Carranza delivered a two‑run double as part of a four‑run frame. NM State added insurance runs in the fourth and fifth, while Taryn Bennett held UTEP to just two hits to seal the run‑rule win. 

NOTABLES 

  • Taryn Bennett earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings and allowing just two hits. 
  • Destan Burks went 3‑for‑4 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. 
  • Madi Bachman finished 2‑for‑3 with a two‑run home run and three RBIs. 
  • Tamara Carranza recorded a two‑run double and drove in two runs in the third inning. 
  • Johnna Aragon collected two hits and scored once. 
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Bea Martinez

NMSU Athletics

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