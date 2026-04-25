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Aggies Fall to Delaware in Saturday Matchup

NMSU Athletics
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Published 9:33 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico  NM State returned to the field Saturday afternoon for the middle game of its final home series of the season against Delaware at the NM State Softball Complex. The Aggies continued to battle throughout the contest, looking to build off Friday night’s series‑opening win. Delaware pulled away early, however, as NM State fell 11–2.

Delaware jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first and continued to add on through the middle innings. NM State got on the board in the fourth as Skye Johnson came home on an error, then added another in the fifth when Kendal Lunar lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home Destan Burks. Despite generating chances at the plate, the Aggies were unable to slow Delaware’s offense down the stretch. 

NOTABLES 

  • Skye Johnson went 2‑for‑3 with a double and scored one of NM State’s two runs. 
  • Destan Burks finished 1‑for‑2 and came around to score in the fifth inning. 
  • Kendal Lunar drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. 

For complete coverage of NM State Softball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateSoftball), Instagram (@NMStateSoftball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Softball). 

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Bea Martinez

NMSU Athletics

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