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Former New Mexico State players in the 2026 NFL Draft

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Published 9:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 2026 NFL Draft didn't feature a large group of players directly from New Mexico Aggies, but the program still had representation through transfer talent.

Running back Seth McGowan, who revived his career at New Mexico State before finishing at Kentucky, was selected late in the draft, showing how the Aggies can serve as a key stop in a player's journey to the NFL.

Mike Washington Jr., who transferred to Arkansas after the 2024 season and set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in the combine would go on to get selected in the fourth round as the 122nd pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott who transferred to Arizona State after his sophomore year at NMSU, went on to get selected in the fifth round as the 166th overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, quarterback Diego Pavia went undrafted despite generating buzz, but it expected to draw interest as a priority free agent.

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Bea Martinez

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