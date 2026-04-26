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Diego Pavia gets Ravens minicamp invite after going undrafted

Baltimore Ravens
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New
Published 8:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has accepted an invitation to the Baltimore Raven's rookie minicamp following the 2026 NFL Draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pavia went undrafted despite a strong college career that included a breakout season at Vanderbilt, where he showcased his dual-threat ability and accounted for more than 30 total touchdowns.

Now, he'll get a chance to compete in Baltimore's minicamp as he tries to earn a roster or practice squad spot. The invite gives him an opportunity to prove himself in front of NFL coaches, even with a crowded quarterback room led by Lamar Jackson.

While nothing is guaranteed, minicamp represents Pavia's first step toward making an NFL roster.

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