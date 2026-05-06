El Paso draw 2-2 with New Mexico United to remain unbeaten in the Derby Del Camino Real

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - El Paso Locomotive FC remained undefeated on the road in league play after a 2-2 draw against New Mexico United in Albuquerque, N.M. on Wednesday.

Rubio Rubín got the scoring started in the 12th minute, slotting one past the goalkeeper after collecting a pass from Alex Méndez.

New Mexico found a response right away from Greg Hurst who was able to put the ball in the back of the net just two minutes later to tie the match up.

Hurst scored his second of the night ten minutes later to complete his brace and give New Mexico their first lead of the night.

Locomotive headed into the half down 2-1 and looked to turn things around in the second after holding just 39 percent of the possession in the opening half.

El Paso was able to flip the momentum after the break and get back to its style of play. Diego Abitia equalized for El Paso in the 86th minute with a bicycle kick that found the net after New Mexico’s keeper found himself in no man’s land.

Locomotive would see multiple chances in the final minutes but were unable to put another past the goalkeeper, earning a 2-2 draw to stay unbeaten in the Derby del Camino Real.

El Paso will remain on the road as they travel to Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, May 9. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. MT.

NM 2, ELP 2Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

ATTENDANCE: 7758

MATCH NOTES

With the opening goal in tonight’s match, Rubio Rubín has scored in all but one match this season failing to hit the net against San Antonio FC. Rubín now has six goals on the season which currently puts him tied for first in USL standings.

After appearing in tonight’s starting XI and playing a full 90 minutes, Eric Calvillo is now the All-Time Locomotive appearance record holder across all competitions with 140 appearances, surpassing Aaron Gordon who previously held the record with 139.

El Paso remains unbeaten in the Derby del Camino Real this season after the 2-2 draw. Locomotive beat New Mexico United 4-0 earlier this season and will face them two more times for a total of four derby matches this year.

SCORING SUMMARY

NM – Greg Hurst 14’ 24’

– Greg Hurst 14’ 24’ ELP – Rubio RubÍn 12’, Diego Abitia 86’

LINEUPS

NM – (4-2-3-1) Kristopher Shakes, Niko Hamalainen, Maliek Howell, Chirs Gloster, Jake LaCava, Valentin Noel (Gedion Zelalem 75’), Zico Bailey, (Cullen Wilkerson 85’) Ousman Jabang, Greg Hurst (Will Seymore 85’), Dayonn Harris (Luther Archiméde 75’), Niall Reid-Stephen (Justin Rennicks 68’)

Subs Not Used: Marlon Vargas, Grady Gilchrist, Taren Wente, Raiko Arozarena

ELP – (4-1-4-1) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer (Tony Alfaro 45’), Nicolas Cardona (Diego Abitia 82’), Álvaro Quezada, Carl Sainté (Kofi Twumasi 45’), Robert Coronado (Daniel Gómez 73’), Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno (Omar Mora 90+2’), Rubio Rubin, Alex Méndez

Subs Not Used: Arturo Ortiz, Kenneth Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez, Abraham Romero

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NM – Kristopher Shakes 65’ (Yellow), Ousman Jabang 80’ (Yellow), Luther Archiméde 90+5’ (Yellow)

– Kristopher Shakes 65’ (Yellow), Ousman Jabang 80’ (Yellow), Luther Archiméde 90+5’ (Yellow) ELP – Ricky Ruiz 37’ (Yellow), Daniel Gómez 89’ (Yellow), Omar Mora 90+7’ (Yellow)

MATCH STATS: NM | ELP

GOALS: 2|2

ASSISTS: 2|1

POSSESSION: 52|48

SHOTS: 12|22

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|8

SAVES: 4|6

FOULS: 15|13

OFFSIDES: 0|3

CORNERS: 4|6