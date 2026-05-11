Locomotive FC tease major Tuesday signing; Is it Cristo Fernández?

EL PASO, Texas - The Locomotive FC are teasing a major signing for Tuesday morning.

While they haven't said who the player is, it appears to be someone very well known to fans of a popular television show.

The Locomotive also released a video on social media Monday that gives fans a big clue.

It shows the player walking to the field at Southwest University Park with chants in the background saying "Football is life!" multiple times.

That's the catchphrase of Dani Rojas, a character on the popular Apple TV show 'Ted Lassso' who is played by actor Cristo Fernández.

In the video, only the back of the player is shown.

The ballpark scoreboard displays a message that reads 'Bienvenido Amigo (Welcome Friend)' with text that later appears on screen saying that an announcement will be made at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Back in March Fernández had a tryout with the Locomotive FC and even played in a preseason match.

Prior to becoming an actor, Fernández played professional soccer.

We haven't heard much about Fernández since his tryout, but it looks like he could officially be joining the team on Tuesday.