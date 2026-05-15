Locomotive’s Carl Sainté earns spot on Haiti’s 2026 World Cup Roster

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Carl Sainté has been selected to join the Haiti World Club team, the organization announced today.

Sainté will return to play in El Paso after the Haitian team's campaign at the 2026 World Cup.

“Carl’s selection for the Haiti World Cup squad is a tremendous achievement for both Carl and our club,” said Technical Director Ray Saari with the El Paso Locomotive FC. “This milestone reflects his elite mentality, years of hard work, and relentless drive to help his team succeed. We look forward to supporting him during the tournament as he represents our club on the biggest stage in international football.”

Sainté wears number 8 for the Locomotive and has been with the team since Dec. 2025. The has played 28 matches and has a 63% duel success rate and tackle success rate of 68%.

Sainté made his professional debut on the field during the 2020 for Violette Athletic Club when they won the Ligue Haïtienne. He helped the Haitian national team reach their first World Cup appearance since 1974 and played in 24 matches.

Haiti's 2026 World Cup schedules sees them matching up against Scotland on Saturday, June 13 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Friday, June 19 they face off against Brazil at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

And Morocco on Wednesday, June 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.