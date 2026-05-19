Skip to Content
Sports

Community Champions: Americas baseball prepares for Elite 8 series against Aledo

By
Published 11:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Americas Trail Blazers are one series win away from advancing to the Final Four of the state high school baseball playoffs.

Standing in their way are the defending state champions, the Aledo Bearcats.

Both teams will meet in a best-of-three regional final series.

Game one and two will be played Thursday in Midland, Texas.

Game three, if necessary, will be played Saturday also in Midland.

This is the furthest the Americas baseball team has ever reached in the state playoffs.

The last El Paso team to win a state championship in baseball was the Socorro Bulldogs back in 2009.

For all their accomplishments this season, the Americas baseball team is this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.