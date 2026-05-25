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Nicolás Cardona named to Puerto Rico squad for June friendlies

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Published 4:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas -  El Paso Locomotive defender Nicolás Cardona has been called up to represent the Puerto Rico National Team during the upcoming international window.

Cardona will join Puerto Rico as the team heads to Texas and Arizona for a pair of friendlies.

“Nico’s selection to the Puerto Rico National Team highlights the talent we have on our roster this season," said Technical Director Ray Saari. “His weekly dedication directly contributes to our team’s collective goals, and this recognition is a well-deserved reward. We wish him the best of luck in the upcoming fixtures and look forward to welcoming him back once the international window concludes.”

The defender has served as a steady presence for Puerto Rico since debuting for the national team in 2021 against the Dominican Republic and later taking on the captaincy role.

He has appeared for the team in both World Cup Qualifiers and the CONCACAF Nations League.

Cardona will rejoin El Paso after Puerto Rico’s international play concludes.

PUERTO RICO SCHEDULE
Puerto Rico vs Saudi Arabia
Friday, June 5
Austin, Texas

Puerto Rico vs Iran
Tuesday, June 9
Arizona

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

El Paso Locomotive FC

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