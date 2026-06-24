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El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame to induct class of 2026

EP Athletic HOF
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Published 4:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame will induct five people for the class of 2026.

ABC-7 will attend the induction ceremony and bring you updates on air and online through a livestream when it starts at 6 p.m.

The Class of 2026 inductees are as follows:

Living Athlete Category

  • Michael T. Baker
  • Steven King Azar

Coaching Category

  • Cesar Morales

Official Category

  • Victor Maldonado

Posthumous Category

  • Paul Njoroge Kamau

For more information about this year's inductees, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
el paso athletic hall of fame

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Bea Martinez

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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