El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announces class of 2026

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame recently announced the class of 2026.

This year's class features five inductees from a variety of sports.

The induction ceremony will be Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at El Paso Community College, 9050 Viscount Blvd. Building A.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at elpasoathletichalloffame.com

The Class of 2026 are as follows:

LIVING ATHLETE CATEGORY:

Michael T. Baker

Has won over 100 Triathlons in his age group and 18 overall Triathlon Championships.

In his 30 plus year career Baker was one of the most feared competitors on the Triathlon circuit.

Steven King Azar

As a placekicker at Northern Illinois University he was a 3-time All-American and set 18 school records in kicking.

Was inducted into Northern Illinois College Hall of Fame and his place kick holder while in college was P.J. Fleck, current head football coach at the University of Minnesota.

COACHING CATEGORY:

Cesar Morales

Has won six cross country UIL 4A state championships including a 4-peat 2014, 2015 , 2016 and 2017.

Morales teams have also excelled in track and field and cross country and he is one of the most decorated high school coaches in el paso sports history.

He is currently the athletic director at San Elizario Independent School District.

OFFICIAL CATEGORY:

Victor Maldonado

Had a decorated officiating career in Baseball for 31 years at the Professional, Collegiate and High School levels.

He also had a 22 year high school football officiating career and is well respected at the state level for his professional demeanor.

POSTHUMOUS CATEGORY:

Paul Njoroge Kamau

A member 1976 Kenya Olympic team in the 100 and 200 meters.

He was a 2 time NCAA champion in the Distance Medley Relay at UTEP and was coached by Hall of Famer Ted Banks.