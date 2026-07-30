FC Juárez gears up for critical matchup with Pumas

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The Bravos are back at home this Friday to take on Club Universidad Nacional in their third match of the 2026 Apertura. The game kicks off at 9:00 pm at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez.

According to the FC Juárez Communications Department, the club hopes to secure its first win before beginning its 2026 Leagues Cup journey. After this match, Liga MX will pause for Phase One of the international tournament with MLS.

The Bravos lost 1-0 to Guadalajara at Estadio Akron last Saturday. In their last game, Pumas beat Toluca 2-1 at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

For the 2026 Leagues Cup, which is an international tournament involving teams from MLS and Liga MX, the Bravos will travel to the United States and Canada to take part.

FC Juárez's first game of the tournament is scheduled to take place against Minnesota United on Tuesday, August 4, at Allianz Field; the match will start at 6:30 pm (Ciudad Juárez and Central Mexico time).

The team will then go to Canada to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday, August 7, at 8:30 pm at BC Place Stadium.

The Bravos' Phase One concludes on Tuesday, August 11, at 7:30 p.m. at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, against Real Salt Lake.

The FC Juárez Communications Department says the Leagues Cup runs from August 4 to September 6, and teams can earn spots in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.