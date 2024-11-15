Skip to Content
Borderland Blitz

Borderland Blitz Week 12: Playoff schedule & scores

blitz 2024 web pic
By
Updated
today at 4:30 PM
Published 4:29 PM

Class 6A Division 1 Bi-district round

Odessa PermianEastlake7 p.m. at SAC 1
Midland Legacy 56Franklin 14Final (Thursday)

Class 6A Division 2 Bi-district round

Pebble HillsMidland6 p.m. MT at Midland HS
MontwoodFrenship5:30 p.m. MT at Frenship HS

Class 5A Division 1 Bi-district round

AmarilloEl Dorado6 p.m. at SAC 2
Bel Air 0Lubbock Monterey 63 Final (Thursday)
Parkland 0Abilene 84Final (Thursday)
Amarillo Tascosa 30Americas 9Final (Thursday)

Class 5A Division 2 Bi-district round

Chapin Wichita Falls Memorial 5 p.m. MT at Memorial HS
AndressAbilene Wylie5 p.m. MT at Wylie HS
Abilene Cooper 35Del Valle 63Final (Thursday)
Lubbock Cooper 38Canutillo 14Final (Thursday)

Class 4A Division 1 Bi-district round

HerefordRiverside5 p.m. MT at Odessa
Austin Dumas5 p.m. MT at Denver City, TX
Canyon Randall 71Ysleta 27Final (Thursday)
Canyon West Plains 42Clint 8Final (Thursday)

Class 3A Division 2 Bi-district round

AnthonyWall5 p.m. at Wall

New Mexico Playoffs Quarterfinals

Rio RanchoCentennial7 p.m. at Field of Dreams
Las Cruces Volcano Vista7 p.m. at Volcano Vista HS
Chaparral Bernalillo6 p.m. at Bernalillo HS
MayfieldDeming7 p.m. at Deming HS
Article Topic Follows: Borderland Blitz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content