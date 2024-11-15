Borderland Blitz Week 12: Playoff schedule & scores

Class 6A Division 1 Bi-district round
|Odessa Permian
|Eastlake
|7 p.m. at SAC 1
|Midland Legacy 56
|Franklin 14
|Final (Thursday)
Class 6A Division 2 Bi-district round
|Pebble Hills
|Midland
|6 p.m. MT at Midland HS
|Montwood
|Frenship
|5:30 p.m. MT at Frenship HS
Class 5A Division 1 Bi-district round
|Amarillo
|El Dorado
|6 p.m. at SAC 2
|Bel Air 0
|Lubbock Monterey 63
|Final (Thursday)
|Parkland 0
|Abilene 84
|Final (Thursday)
|Amarillo Tascosa 30
|Americas 9
|Final (Thursday)
Class 5A Division 2 Bi-district round
|Chapin
|Wichita Falls Memorial
|5 p.m. MT at Memorial HS
|Andress
|Abilene Wylie
|5 p.m. MT at Wylie HS
|Abilene Cooper 35
|Del Valle 63
|Final (Thursday)
|Lubbock Cooper 38
|Canutillo 14
|Final (Thursday)
Class 4A Division 1 Bi-district round
|Hereford
|Riverside
|5 p.m. MT at Odessa
|Austin
|Dumas
|5 p.m. MT at Denver City, TX
|Canyon Randall 71
|Ysleta 27
|Final (Thursday)
|Canyon West Plains 42
|Clint 8
|Final (Thursday)
Class 3A Division 2 Bi-district round
|Anthony
|Wall
|5 p.m. at Wall
New Mexico Playoffs Quarterfinals
|Rio Rancho
|Centennial
|7 p.m. at Field of Dreams
|Las Cruces
|Volcano Vista
|7 p.m. at Volcano Vista HS
|Chaparral
|Bernalillo
|6 p.m. at Bernalillo HS
|Mayfield
|Deming
|7 p.m. at Deming HS
